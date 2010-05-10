Internet vs screen size

this question gets asked by recent switchers who are used to having a web page fill the entire screen.
Problem with that is that the web pages are not built to fill the whole screen. Most are built to accommodate a 19" monitor.
Try hitting the green button, top left of the window, and Safari will expand to the actual size of the web page.
Recently purchased MacBook Pro 17". All fonts are micro type. Web pages are columns using only one half to one third of the nice big screen. I can "zoom" but that is not a permanent solution. This includes the tool bar........ its tiny. How do I make things readable and fit the screen? I cannot find the answer in the manual or online but I may be searching the wrong criteria. Help in the form of the correct web page is fine.