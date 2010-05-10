Mac Hardware forum

General discussion

Internet vs screen size

by MacTraveler / May 10, 2010 2:12 AM PDT

Recently purchased MacBook Pro 17". All fonts are micro type. Web pages are columns using only one half to one third of the nice big screen. I can "zoom" but that is not a permanent solution. This includes the tool bar........ its tiny. How do I make things readable and fit the screen? I cannot find the answer in the manual or online but I may be searching the wrong criteria. Help in the form of the correct web page is fine.

3 total posts
Did you have a Windows machine before the MBP?
by mrmacfixit Forum moderator / May 10, 2010 6:15 AM PDT

this question gets asked by recent switchers who are used to having a web page fill the entire screen.

Problem with that is that the web pages are not built to fill the whole screen. Most are built to accommodate a 19" monitor.

Try hitting the green button, top left of the window, and Safari will expand to the actual size of the web page.

How about decreasing screen resolution
by Mc3 / May 13, 2010 10:29 AM PDT

The problem you are having is a real pain if you own an older model 17" MB Pro but if you have the latest model then simply decreasing screen res should do the trick. Current model MB Pros don't suffer the slightly soft, out of focus screen that results when you use any setting other than the highest screen res.

But if you did buy an older model then you are just going to have to live with command+ every time you open a new browser window. Or you can decrease screen res and learn to live with the slightly soft screen. 1600 x 1000 is the lowest setting I can tolerate but image/text will still appear proportionally smaller than on a 15" MB Pro set to a native res of 1440 x 900 or a 20" Apple cinema display set to its native res of 1680 x 1050.

