Internet surfing is slow on some sites...

by joninray / December 9, 2006 5:55 AM PST

I have a Dell Inspirion E1705 using a Netgear wireless router (WGR614 v6) 802.11g. II have DSL and have been doing great until recently an I can't figure out why. When I start up the home page Yahoo takes a mintue to finally load but after that, I can usrf there like normal. Some sites like Yahoo and MSN are great and I can surf them with blazing speed like I normally do. But there are some site where in times past, I could surf with exceptional speed are are now exceptionally slow.

I am a mod on a Christian forum and cannot even log on at times and the pages take forever to load. After trying everything I could think of, I got on my wife's Dell XPS 400 (connected to the same router) and I surfed along ANY site that I wanted to with the same ease that I could with my laptop before it started acting up. Also, I used to save webpages fast and now they are slow to save.

I have a very secure system and wireless network, but can't seem to get my laptop to perfrom the way it used to. I ave defragged, cleaned up, almost anything that I can think of.

Can anyone help me out here wiht this problem?

Try looking
by PudgyOne / December 9, 2006 6:02 AM PST
OK...
by joninray / December 9, 2006 6:20 AM PST
In reply to: Try looking

I am using MacAfee Internet Security Suite. It seems to help with the scanning for viruses and on my wife's computer, she uses Symantec.

I will try these others and see what happens. Thanks for your help.

Anyone else have any similar problems?

