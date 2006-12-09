Internet surfing is slow on some sites...

I have a Dell Inspirion E1705 using a Netgear wireless router (WGR614 v6) 802.11g. II have DSL and have been doing great until recently an I can't figure out why. When I start up the home page Yahoo takes a mintue to finally load but after that, I can usrf there like normal. Some sites like Yahoo and MSN are great and I can surf them with blazing speed like I normally do. But there are some site where in times past, I could surf with exceptional speed are are now exceptionally slow.



I am a mod on a Christian forum and cannot even log on at times and the pages take forever to load. After trying everything I could think of, I got on my wife's Dell XPS 400 (connected to the same router) and I surfed along ANY site that I wanted to with the same ease that I could with my laptop before it started acting up. Also, I used to save webpages fast and now they are slow to save.



I have a very secure system and wireless network, but can't seem to get my laptop to perfrom the way it used to. I ave defragged, cleaned up, almost anything that I can think of.



Can anyone help me out here wiht this problem?