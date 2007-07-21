Internet Problem: Can't Download Anything

The operating system you're using? Is it wireless or wired? Though a router or directly through the modem? What type of things are you downloading?
And because you may have spyware, if you're using Windows 2000, XP, or Vista, please download on a friend or family member's computer, burn it to a CD, then install it on your computer, update it, then run a full system scan with the free AVG Antispyware tool from the link below:
Ewido/AVG Antispyware 7.5 Tool
Hope this helps and let us know more.
Grif
Everytime I try to download a file off the internet, it says the "connection was reset."
When I try to use any application involving online use, like AIM, BitComet, or iRC, they always connect and then disconnect shortly after.
When I try to play an online game like Starcraft, it says "the connection was interrupted."
If I try to stream a YouTube or Daily Motion or Veoh video, it pretty much stops halfway and stops downloading.
Has anybody seen this kind of thing before? Thanks for any insight or help, I'm not very tech savvy so I don't know how to solve this problem.
I have a 2wire DSL modem from AT&T. I'm not very tech savvy so I'm glad to get any help I can get.