Internet Problem: Can't Download Anything

by MrHeavySilence / July 21, 2007 7:38 AM PDT

Everytime I try to download a file off the internet, it says the "connection was reset."

When I try to use any application involving online use, like AIM, BitComet, or iRC, they always connect and then disconnect shortly after.

When I try to play an online game like Starcraft, it says "the connection was interrupted."

If I try to stream a YouTube or Daily Motion or Veoh video, it pretty much stops halfway and stops downloading.

Has anybody seen this kind of thing before? Thanks for any insight or help, I'm not very tech savvy so I don't know how to solve this problem.


I have a 2wire DSL modem from AT&T. I'm not very tech savvy so I'm glad to get any help I can get.

4 total posts
Collapse -
A Little More Information Please
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / July 21, 2007 8:22 AM PDT

The operating system you're using? Is it wireless or wired? Though a router or directly through the modem? What type of things are you downloading?

And because you may have spyware, if you're using Windows 2000, XP, or Vista, please download on a friend or family member's computer, burn it to a CD, then install it on your computer, update it, then run a full system scan with the free AVG Antispyware tool from the link below:

Ewido/AVG Antispyware 7.5 Tool

Hope this helps and let us know more.

Grif

Collapse -
Reply
by MrHeavySilence / August 1, 2007 4:11 PM PDT

My OS is Windows XP, and its connected directly to a 2wire DSL modem, which also acts as a router.

Hope this gives you a better impression of the problem:


Hope this sheds more light on the problem I'm talking about:


Intermittent Internet Problem
http://img.photobucket.com/albums/v190/mrheavysilence/CannotBeDisplayed.jpg


When I'm Trying To Stream
http://img.photobucket.com/albums/v190/mrheavysilence/WhenITryToStream.jpg


When I Try To Download
http://img.photobucket.com/albums/v190/mrheavysilence/WhenITryToDownload.jpg

Collapse -
My Next Step ...
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / August 2, 2007 7:04 AM PDT
In reply to: Reply

...would be to update the firmware on your modem/router.. We're seeing a few such issues where the modems and/or routers need firmware updates to better support such connections.

Hope this helps.

Grif

