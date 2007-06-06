Hi,

I have an hp laptop, model dv6119us, amd dual core, 1 gb ram, running on windows vista premium, and I am not able to access the internet. I live in the U.S. and it worked fine there, but we are currently in China on vacation. Currently, I am on my grandparent's laptop, which is connected directly to our modem. We use a SMC router (model: smc7004vwbr), and it's probably pretty old. When I connect from the modem directly to my laptop, it recognizes an internet connection, but my access is "Local only" and I cannot access the internet. When I try to diagnose it with windows, I get a "Cannot communicate with Primary DNS Server (a bunch of numbers here)" and below it: "Network diagnostics pinged the remote host but did not receive a response." I try to resolve the error by reseting the network adapter but it still doesn't work. Our modem is a Motorola sb5100 and we have a cable connection. When we try a cable from modem to router and then to computer it still has the same problem, although my grandparent's computer still works fine either way. Is there a way to update my modem (or is that even the problem at all?), because it's pretty old, and if so, where can I do it? I'm completely lost, any help is greatly appreciated.