If the router is really very old then perhaps your Vista doesn't support it. The same with the modem. You could try looking for newer, (updated), drivers for both directly from the manufacturers web sites but they will have to be Vista compatible. You would have to use your Grandfather's laptop to find them.
The only other thing I can think of, and I choose my words with care here, is that I understand China's policy on internet access is different to other countries, eg the USA. Each country's policy is different of course, and some are more liberal, where others prefer a more hands on approach.
Good luck. I hope you sort the problems out.
Mark
Hi,
I have an hp laptop, model dv6119us, amd dual core, 1 gb ram, running on windows vista premium, and I am not able to access the internet. I live in the U.S. and it worked fine there, but we are currently in China on vacation. Currently, I am on my grandparent's laptop, which is connected directly to our modem. We use a SMC router (model: smc7004vwbr), and it's probably pretty old. When I connect from the modem directly to my laptop, it recognizes an internet connection, but my access is "Local only" and I cannot access the internet. When I try to diagnose it with windows, I get a "Cannot communicate with Primary DNS Server (a bunch of numbers here)" and below it: "Network diagnostics pinged the remote host but did not receive a response." I try to resolve the error by reseting the network adapter but it still doesn't work. Our modem is a Motorola sb5100 and we have a cable connection. When we try a cable from modem to router and then to computer it still has the same problem, although my grandparent's computer still works fine either way. Is there a way to update my modem (or is that even the problem at all?), because it's pretty old, and if so, where can I do it? I'm completely lost, any help is greatly appreciated.