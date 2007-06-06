If the router is really very old then perhaps your Vista doesn't support it. The same with the modem. You could try looking for newer, (updated), drivers for both directly from the manufacturers web sites but they will have to be Vista compatible. You would have to use your Grandfather's laptop to find them.

The only other thing I can think of, and I choose my words with care here, is that I understand China's policy on internet access is different to other countries, eg the USA. Each country's policy is different of course, and some are more liberal, where others prefer a more hands on approach.

Good luck. I hope you sort the problems out.

Mark