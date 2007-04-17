Open a DOS box, and type in:

ping www.google.com

That should come back with successful replies from the website. That website, at this moment, happens to be 66.102.7.147, for me. But depending upon where you are and when you try it that address may vary.



If it comes back with not finding the host, then either you don't have a real Internet connection, or your PC can't locate a DNS (Domain Name Server).



To find out if you have an Internet connection, and since you said you have a functioning network and LAN, try entering

ipconfig

That should come back with some IP Address, I would assume to be in the 192.168.x.y range (x and y may vary from 0 to 255, per your router and connection).

Also you should see some Default Gateway also listed there, too, in the same range.



If the right addresses do not come back, then troubleshoot your Ethernet connection, it sounds like you do not have the connection you think you do.



If the addresses do come back, then type this:

ping 66.102.7.147

(Again assuming that IP address is still valid, which it ought to be.

If not, try some other valid IP address that one of your other computers, on your net report back for www.google.com.)



If that ping, to the numerical address, works (and since the name did not) then it sounds like your PC is not finding the DNS. I would say you ought to check out your browser connections, local LAN settings, to ensure that they are set to automatically detect settings, and NOT use a Proxy server.



Hope that helps.