by viper one / October 23, 2010 5:06 AM PDT

Good evening everybody,
I've read in a magazine on computer science than TV will have Internet in the beginning of 2011.
I don't see the difference between a TV with Internet and a computer which used as a TV. On a TV, the keyboard may be virtual, and if we put inside the same electronic than inside a computer, it's enough to put an ethernet socket on a TV to have the same than a computer used as a TV.
That seems obvious, but I don't see what progress there is in TV with Internet, aside perharps the connection will be done terrestrially than with a box ADSL.
What's new with TV in 2010.
Thanks.

5 total posts
Nothing.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 23, 2010 5:23 AM PDT
In reply to: Internet on TV ?

The problem I see and read is that folk's EXPECTIONS are very high for HDTVs with INTERNET. They often expect a PC like experience!
Bob

Internet TV.
by viper one / October 23, 2010 11:28 PM PDT
In reply to: Nothing.

Good afternoon, Bob,
I've read more magazines, and I understand the new in TV with Internet will be what makers will propose as applications ( submited in the form of widgets )
Thank you very much.

Those widgets are getting folks fuming. Here's why.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 24, 2010 8:57 AM PDT
In reply to: Internet TV.

Let's look at the Samsung widgets. Oh no, I was WRONG. Those widgets are not from Samsung (many are not) but from Netflix or others.

When that provider decides it wasn't worth the effort the widget dies and since it's not a PC the HDTV owner may feel stung as the feature is now dead.

You can see these complaints on many forums including Cnet's own Samsung forum.

Remember it's not a PC and the TV maker is not supporting those widgets.
Bob

Collapse -
Thank you.
by viper one / October 29, 2010 1:36 AM PDT

Good afternoon everybody,
Thank you very much for your answers, Bob.

