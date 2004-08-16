Probably Microsoft and Zonealarm are sponsored by the hard-disk industry to leave as much useless things on the machine as possible, so that users less prone than you need to buy a larger hard disk now and then :-).
It's safe to delete everything. I'm certain I've done so myself. But to be on the surest of the sure sides: first rename them to a different extension, reboot and see what happens if you start browsing. Or delete them to the recycle bin, if you're sure it is large enough.
Kees
Browsing through my windows folders I see one named internet logs.It contains 125 huge logs plus all the zone alarm logs.I understand the zonealarm logs.Can anyone tell me what the others are for and if they are needed or can be deleted?Because of the size I need wordpad to open but can't read them anyway because it's all jibberish.