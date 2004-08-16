Windows Legacy OS forum

by Fish / August 16, 2004 10:51 PM PDT

Browsing through my windows folders I see one named internet logs.It contains 125 huge logs plus all the zone alarm logs.I understand the zonealarm logs.Can anyone tell me what the others are for and if they are needed or can be deleted?Because of the size I need wordpad to open but can't read them anyway because it's all jibberish.

Re: Internet Logs
by Kees Bakker / August 16, 2004 11:04 PM PDT
In reply to: Internet Logs

Probably Microsoft and Zonealarm are sponsored by the hard-disk industry to leave as much useless things on the machine as possible, so that users less prone than you need to buy a larger hard disk now and then :-).

It's safe to delete everything. I'm certain I've done so myself. But to be on the surest of the sure sides: first rename them to a different extension, reboot and see what happens if you start browsing. Or delete them to the recycle bin, if you're sure it is large enough.

Kees

Re: Internet Logs
by Fish / August 16, 2004 11:22 PM PDT
In reply to: Re: Internet Logs

Thank's Kees, Im just about to leave for the casino's and shall try your suggestions tomorrow.I'll post the results.

(NT) (NT) To earn money by working or by playing?
by Kees Bakker / August 17, 2004 12:08 AM PDT
In reply to: Re: Internet Logs
Re: Internet Logs
by Fish / August 18, 2004 11:10 AM PDT
In reply to: Re: Internet Logs

Kees, I did delete those logs and had no problems.Thank's

I went to the casino seeking my fortune but alas I made another donation.As usual! lol
Thank's again for the help.

Re: Internet Logs
by Bob__B / August 17, 2004 1:26 AM PDT
In reply to: Internet Logs

That's one of the reasons I got rid of ZA.

It keeps more than a few logs.

Some you have control of their size others you don't (other than a manual whacking).

When I tested that product I could watch my HD shrink daily.

Re: Internet Logs
by Kees Bakker / August 17, 2004 1:33 AM PDT
In reply to: Re: Internet Logs

It wouldn't be too difficult to write a MS-DOS del command in autoexec.bat to delete those logs at every boot. Hardly enough reason to dump the product, I should say.

Kees

Re: Internet Logs
by Bob__B / August 17, 2004 5:08 AM PDT
In reply to: Re: Internet Logs

It wouldn't be too difficult to write a MS-DOS del command in autoexec.bat to delete those logs at every boot.
==============
True, however most of todays Windows users would struggle trying to do such a thing.


Hardly enough reason to dump the product, I should say.
=================
True, there was a couple of other reasons.
1. It seems to be somewhat of a resource hog.
2. Other then tell me it had blocked some port probe I didn't see much value in the product.

Since all my ports are closed if someone wants to probe let them probe.

Yes I might answer that I'm here but the door is closed.

So bottom line, HD eater+resource hog+no obvious value=it's gone.

Re: Internet Logs
by CharleyO / August 19, 2004 11:37 AM PDT
In reply to: Internet Logs

Since you seem to be concerned about hard drive space, you might want to try a program called Internet Sweeper to rid your computer of most of the files you mentioned ... plus many files that you can not even see on your computer. You will be surprised how much hard drive space you will recover. Do a google search for this program.

I hope this helps you!

