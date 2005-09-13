Internet Explorer won't connect ????

Internet Explorer-won't open



Windows XP



After booting or re-booting, Internet Explore will open fine. May open another several times in fairly short time-but then will not open, resulting in that page that says try to check settings etc.



The thing that really puzzles me is that this is not a matter of no internet connection. That connection is made and other sites such as a playmoney poker site is opened with ease. Using broadband and wireless,this failure on the "second" pooter. Have no problem on the master with the router. Can't imagine this a router/wireless problem since connecting to the internet is still done on that second computer when the opening of Internet Explorer becomes a problem.



Usually this is solved by re-booting. Not off then boot, but "restart".



Of course I have tried to think of all the things to check and then done so, but nothing has solved this problem. Obviously having to reboot each time we want to use IE and/or check mail is very frustrating.



Any ideas on what to check and change, what is causing this problem will be very greatly appreciated.



Thank you



Tom