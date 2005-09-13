Windows Legacy OS forum

Internet Explorer won't connect ????

by tom34228 / September 13, 2005 2:38 AM PDT

Internet Explorer-won't open

Windows XP

After booting or re-booting, Internet Explore will open fine. May open another several times in fairly short time-but then will not open, resulting in that page that says try to check settings etc.

The thing that really puzzles me is that this is not a matter of no internet connection. That connection is made and other sites such as a playmoney poker site is opened with ease. Using broadband and wireless,this failure on the "second" pooter. Have no problem on the master with the router. Can't imagine this a router/wireless problem since connecting to the internet is still done on that second computer when the opening of Internet Explorer becomes a problem.

Usually this is solved by re-booting. Not off then boot, but "restart".

Of course I have tried to think of all the things to check and then done so, but nothing has solved this problem. Obviously having to reboot each time we want to use IE and/or check mail is very frustrating.

Any ideas on what to check and change, what is causing this problem will be very greatly appreciated.

Thank you

Tom

A little maintenance....
by Michael Geist / September 13, 2005 3:08 AM PDT

may help here. Try cleaning out your Temporary Internet Files and clear out those cookies. IE/Tools/Internet Options/in the middle of the General tab.

Then I might download and install Mozilla's Firefox browser as an alternative to IE.

Internet Explorer won't connect ????
by tom34228 / September 14, 2005 7:58 AM PDT

thank you-have cleaned out the temp files, don't want to clean all cookies-will try to find cookies relevant to this problem and delete. Have just downloaded Firefox and will see if that will connect when the other will not

Where's the...
by jackintucson / September 13, 2005 6:08 AM PDT

"pooter" located in relation to the "master". What adapters are you using? What is you signal strength? The answers would help here. If you have a weak signal and someone keeps walking between the "pooter" and the "master" it could easily drop a signal. Have you changed the hardware configuration any? Get the picture?

and life goes on...

Jack

Internet Explorer won't connect ????
by tom34228 / September 14, 2005 8:03 AM PDT
In reply to: Where's the...

thank you Jack

Probably 30 yds or less with two interior walls between-straight line.
Signal strength on the wireless pooter usually indicates good when this is a problem. For the first time on a failed attempt today the signal was indicated as weak and nothing would connect til rebooted. Not sure why the signal would be weak at any given time. No one had walked tween the two devices. No hardward changes made.

Tom...
by jackintucson / September 15, 2005 4:44 AM PDT

Anything greater than 30ft. could have problems maintaining enough signal strength for solid uninterupted connection. Try a wireless signal booster at around 25ft. I make sure my signal is at least "very good". Also, if your router has onboard firewall, disable it. ZApro is more than sufficient. What wireless hardware are you using? Let us know

and life goes on...

Jack

IE does not open ?
by Papa Echo / September 13, 2005 9:09 AM PDT
That connection is made and other sites such as a playmoney poker site is opened with ease.

So, which browser does the "playmoney poker" site open with ? Are you saying that IE does open, but some sites do not open with IE, but if you reboot, the sites will open ? Have you tried another browser, such as Firefox ? Opera ?

Try a disk cleanup, then clear up viruses and parasites. Then a chkdsk, and finally a defrag.
Internet Explorer won't connect ????
by tom34228 / September 14, 2005 8:09 AM PDT
In reply to: IE does not open ?

thank you papa echo

the poker site does not open with any site. Clik the icon and a connection is made using it's own server I guess.

No, I am saying that IE itself-the browser will not open gets the page not found result, but while this happens the poker site will connect to its server.

Have just downloaded Firefox and will see if it will connect when IE will not but the poker site does

Use way too many programs probably to detect and remove virus and trojans, Ad-aware, Spy-bot, MS Antispyware, Counterspy, Win-Patrol, Norton a/v and ZA Pro. All indicate no viruses or parasites.

Have not done the chkdsk, defrag or chkdsk for a month or so, will do them again,

Re Internet Explorer won't connect ????
by Papa Echo / September 15, 2005 9:12 AM PDT
the poker site does not open with any site. Clik the icon and a connection is made using it's own server I guess.

No, I am saying that IE itself-the browser will not open gets the page not found result, but while this happens the poker site will connect to its server.

I am missing something here.

? What do you mean the poker site does not open.......and a connection is made... ?

? ...IE - the browser will not open...gets the page not found.... I would guess that the browser does opens, otherwise you will not get the ''page not found''. It is the home page that does not open, or the connection has not been made or have dropped.

Find CW Shredder (version 2.15) on Google, download and run it, in case you haven't.
