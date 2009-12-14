Add-ons can cause problems and in IE's Safe Mode, (from the All programs list, IE (No Add-ons)), that will load IE without any add-ons. If it is stable then, the issue would point to one of your add-ons.
Which one is for you to determine.
Mark
Hi, I recently had Internet Explorer 7 installed as my web browser and at least every second day I received a message saying Internet Explorer has stopped working, then it would shut down by itself and restart, losing all information in the process. I tried to resolve the issue by downloading IE 8 but the same problem re-appeared, albeit with less frequency.
Does anyone have a solution to this problem? ...I contemplated using tools/internet options/advanced/reset IE settings, but have read that this can cause further problems.
Thanks,
Colin