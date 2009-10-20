Are you using a broadband connection or dial-up? If broadband, do you have a router and modem separately or a router/modem combo? If either of these is the case, please try try turning OFF your computer, then turn OFF the router, then turn OFF the modem if it's separate.. Leave them off for about 10 minutes.. Now reverse the order.. Turn ON the modem, wait two minutes for it to re-initialize, then turn ON the router, wait two minutes, then turn on the computer.
And have you tried a secondary browser such as Firefox.. Download and install the free Firefox browser and see if it connects like it should.. If it does, then the problem is with Internet Explorer and you'll need to tell us which version you have currently so we can help you repair it.
Hope this helps.
Grif
help i cannot make my laptop open at my home page, as soon as i hit the IE icon i get "internet explorer cannot display the web page" and then nothing, i can access some sites but not all and then only by typing in the address bar. i have tried a complete re install of IE8 and back to IE6, even a complete reformat and re install of windows (XP home)but i still get the msg "internet explorer cannot display the web page" my laptop is a Neo HGL31, pentium duel core, XP home
thanks in anticipation of some help, David