Windows Legacy OS forum

General discussion

internet explorer cannot display the web page

by davethemedic / October 20, 2009 1:30 PM PDT

help i cannot make my laptop open at my home page, as soon as i hit the IE icon i get "internet explorer cannot display the web page" and then nothing, i can access some sites but not all and then only by typing in the address bar. i have tried a complete re install of IE8 and back to IE6, even a complete reformat and re install of windows (XP home)but i still get the msg "internet explorer cannot display the web page" my laptop is a Neo HGL31, pentium duel core, XP home

thanks in anticipation of some help, David

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: internet explorer cannot display the web page
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: internet explorer cannot display the web page
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
3 total posts
Collapse -
No Mentioned Of Your Connection Type..
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / October 21, 2009 6:22 AM PDT

Are you using a broadband connection or dial-up? If broadband, do you have a router and modem separately or a router/modem combo? If either of these is the case, please try try turning OFF your computer, then turn OFF the router, then turn OFF the modem if it's separate.. Leave them off for about 10 minutes.. Now reverse the order.. Turn ON the modem, wait two minutes for it to re-initialize, then turn ON the router, wait two minutes, then turn on the computer.

And have you tried a secondary browser such as Firefox.. Download and install the free Firefox browser and see if it connects like it should.. If it does, then the problem is with Internet Explorer and you'll need to tell us which version you have currently so we can help you repair it.

Hope this helps.

Grif

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
I am having the same exact problem and would like to know if
by Pajaken / November 9, 2009 12:35 AM PST

I have a good connection to the internet through the Firefox browser and even Safari but I E will not go to my homepage and connect. The off line section of tools keeps going back to working offline. I have no idea why or if I did anything to cause it. It is driving me crazy. Did you solve the problem? Please advise Thank You Paul Pajaken

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Windows Legacy OS forum 3 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.