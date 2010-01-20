Computer Help forum

by rosie82 / January 20, 2010 9:38 AM PST

I use Windows XP, and generally like it very much, and have been using Internet Explorer 7. I have twice installed and twice removed Internet Explorer 8. I found that Internet Explorer 8 seemed to slow down my computer in general, and seemed to slow my internet searching.
Has anyone had a similar experience with Internet Explorer 8?

9 total posts
Nope
by Jimmy Greystone / January 20, 2010 10:31 AM PST
In reply to: Internet Explorer 8

Nope, but as the recent Google-China spat has clearly demonstrated, not to mention the about 2 year period around 2005-2007 when there were literally exploits being found on a weekly basis, using Internet Explorer is not exactly wise. So, I long ago abandoned it as the bug ridden pile of steaming excrement that it is.

But your problem likely stems from some add-in that doesn't play nicely with IE8. Could be malware, could just be a poorly written add-in, could be both.

Internet Explorer
by rosie82 / January 20, 2010 11:32 AM PST
In reply to: Nope

Which search engine should a person use instead of Internet Explorer?

Internet Explorer
by Jimmy Greystone / January 20, 2010 11:48 AM PST
In reply to: Internet Explorer

Internet Explorer is a web browser, not a search engine. Use whatever search engine you want. I haven't found anything better than Google, but some people like Bing, which is fine.

As for browsers, you can take your pick. There's Firefox, Chrome, Safari, Opera, Seamonkey, Flock, and probably a few others, but that should give you plenty to look into. They're all free, so try all of them, keep the one you like best. Leave Internet Explorer for those few sites that will not work in anything else. The less you use it, the safer you'll be online overall.

Browser
by rosie82 / January 20, 2010 1:12 PM PST
In reply to: Internet Explorer

Thanks for the information.

Re: Internet Explorer 8
by Kyler_IE8_Team / January 21, 2010 4:13 AM PST
In reply to: Internet Explorer 8

The security, and compatibility of IE 8 are a big improvement over IE 7, and I recommend giving it another try. One thing that can really slow down IE8 or even freeze it, is if there are a lot of 'add-ons' running while you are trying to browse, managing your add-ons can really speed up browsing. To fix try this:

In IE, go to ?tools? and ?manage add-ons?.
Disabling any unnecessary add-ons may help your Internet run faster.
Try disabling add-ons with more than a .2 sec load time. (i.e. tool bars)

Hope that helps,
Kyler
IE 8 Outreach Team

IE 8 Again
by rosie82 / January 21, 2010 6:25 AM PST

I have given IE 8 a try twice, and then gone back to IE 7. Considering the information given in this thread, I think before I would consider trying IE 8 a third time, I should see how the experience is with another browser.

Very true
by Jimmy Greystone / January 21, 2010 7:13 AM PST

Very true. IE8 is a big improvement, but considering the considerably hole dug with IE6, it's still a long ways to go.

Just as one very simple example: Name a single other browser that has a malware problem like Internet Explorer.

And do note that I didn't ask for opinions on why Internet Explorer has a malware problem, because the usual answer about it being because of its popularity doesn't hold up to even basic scrutiny. I merely asked for a single other browser that has a malware problem on the same scale as Internet Explorer. I'll make it even easier. Name a single browser, that has a malware problem at all. Or a single browser that has more than a few proof of concept examples of malware. Just one. IE variants, like Maxathon, do not count however.

Opera
by rosie82 / January 21, 2010 7:35 AM PST
In reply to: Very true

I am going to try Opera as my browser.

