Nope, but as the recent Google-China spat has clearly demonstrated, not to mention the about 2 year period around 2005-2007 when there were literally exploits being found on a weekly basis, using Internet Explorer is not exactly wise. So, I long ago abandoned it as the bug ridden pile of steaming excrement that it is.
But your problem likely stems from some add-in that doesn't play nicely with IE8. Could be malware, could just be a poorly written add-in, could be both.
I use Windows XP, and generally like it very much, and have been using Internet Explorer 7. I have twice installed and twice removed Internet Explorer 8. I found that Internet Explorer 8 seemed to slow down my computer in general, and seemed to slow my internet searching.
Has anyone had a similar experience with Internet Explorer 8?