Internet Explorer 7 incompatibility

I'm having the same problem with one of my computers.
Anyone seen this or know how to resolve!
Thanks,
Percy
I get my mail at Incredimail and was informed by them that I had to download IE 7 to continue using Incredimail. I installed it and really like all the features although my Canon Pixma MP830 software is incompatible with IE 7. Fortunately IE 7 offers the same features I had lost so no problems there. What I dislike intensely is that, when I try to close a page out, the page is blank for 10 seconds or more, the page behind that page jumping and flickering until the blank page closes out. Any fix for this? Apparently I'm the only one I know who's had this happen.