Internet explorer

by Olderuser / May 9, 2014 12:20 AM PDT

Explorer crashed the night I was going on holiday so left it till I came home and can't get it working at all. It only opens a blank box then closes it again, I have uninstalled it twice and reinstalled to no avail contacting microsoft got a stark reply that my computer is infected and they want money to fix it but on contacting norton they said it wasnt infected and how could microsoft tell without remote access so their opinion is that the problem is microsoft's. Going round in circles folks any help would be appreciated.
I did read something about heartblled and if a cretain download wasnt in place before reinstalling explorer it would crash but checked and I have that update. My update settings are all on automatic tooo.

Have you tried System Restore?
by wpgwpg / May 9, 2014 12:50 AM PDT
The first thing I'd do would be to use System Resstore to go back to a time prior to the start of the problem. Then I'd boot to Safe Mode and do a full system scan with my antivirus program. I'd install MalwareBytes, get it up to date, and let it check for & remove malware too.
Good luck.

Browser etc.
by pgc3 / May 9, 2014 1:14 AM PDT
As wpgwpg stated, try a system restore. One question that I have, under Internet Options, in Control panel, what shows up in the Homepage window? Knowing what appears in the window might be a clue as to what is going on, malware, redirect, etc. And doing a roll back to an earlier time MIGHT alleviate the situation, it is worth a shot. As wpgwpg said, run some scans with your A/V and MWB, do the scans in Safe Mode With Networking.

Let's be honest.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / May 9, 2014 1:16 AM PDT
Why use IE when we have other browsers? Microsoft has shown no sign of tightening up the system to avoid all the work so my advice is 2 fold.

1. Forget IE.
2. Try resetting IE and then use Grif's advice to scan/remove stuff (link will follow.)

But remember that these infections can bite back on removal so be sure you have nothing to lose on your PC before you start.

Grif writes about the titles (which are free) that I use at http://forums.cnet.com/7726-6122_102-5509131.html?tag=posts;msg5509131
Bob

How to reset IE
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / May 9, 2014 1:21 AM PDT
http://support.microsoft.com/kb/923737

"Click the Advanced tab, and then click Reset. Select the Delete personal settings check box if you would like to remove browsing history, search providers, Accelerators, home pages, and InPrivate Filtering data. In the Reset Internet Explorer Settings dialog box, click Reset."
