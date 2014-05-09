Internet explorer

The first thing I'd do would be to use System Resstore to go back to a time prior to the start of the problem. Then I'd boot to Safe Mode and do a full system scan with my antivirus program. I'd install MalwareBytes, get it up to date, and let it check for & remove malware too.
Good luck.
Explorer crashed the night I was going on holiday so left it till I came home and can't get it working at all. It only opens a blank box then closes it again, I have uninstalled it twice and reinstalled to no avail contacting microsoft got a stark reply that my computer is infected and they want money to fix it but on contacting norton they said it wasnt infected and how could microsoft tell without remote access so their opinion is that the problem is microsoft's. Going round in circles folks any help would be appreciated.
I did read something about heartblled and if a cretain download wasnt in place before reinstalling explorer it would crash but checked and I have that update. My update settings are all on automatic tooo.