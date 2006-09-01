I have about 15 years experience with Intel based Windows systems and have a fairly comprehensive understanding of the software. Recently I have run into a problem with IE6 that totally baffles me. This applies to both my XP Home SP1 laptop computer and my 2000 Pro SP4 Tower. Both are fairly new (under 2 years). Both have 1 Gig DDR Ram and P4 2.5 Gig processors. Both have hardware configurations that are very similar. Both have the EXACT same configuration for IE and both have exactly same problem. It started with the 2000 system about 1 year ago and with the XP system about 4 months ago. This is the problem: I have 2 sets of Temporary Internet Files. There is one in the ?C:\Temp? folder and one where they belongs. I have tried to move them many times and always get the same results. I have the following files where they are supposed to be; ?C:\Documents and Settings\My Name\Cookies?, ?C:\Documents and Settings\My Name\Local Settings\History?, and ?C:\Documents and Settings\My Name\Local Settings\Temporary Internet Files? but I also have ?C:\Temp\Cookies?, ?C:\Temp\History?, and ?C:\Temp\Temporary Internet Files? (C:\Temp is my system TEMP directory not Windows\Temp). The system thinks both sets are the real ones (you can?t delete them). I have followed the startup configuration set in ?C:\WINDOWS\system32\config\systemprofile\Local Settings? and they are fine. I even copied a set from another 2K system that works just fine. I have replaced the folder names in the registry and they just change back to the basic config files in system profile every time I restart IE (the system32 path above). I have removed and reinstalled IE6 5 times with no change. OK, here?s the bazaar twist. When I reboot (and don?t start IE) I can remove the files in C:\Temp. If I open IE first they can?t be removed. When I first open IE and check the ?Temporary Internet Files ? settings? it shows the correct path. If I close it and re-open IE it shows the C:\Temp path and will until the system is rebooted. IE thinks that ?C:\Documents and Settings\My Name\Local Settings\History? is where the History is. I have verified the files. The one in Temp is not the true History path. But ?Cookies? and ?Temporary Internet files? are the ones in Temp. I hope someone has seen this behavior before and knows how to correct it. Microsoft has been their usual useless selves.