by ourgift1 / May 23, 2011 10:47 PM PDT

I need a 24 hour Internet connectivity availability, no matter where the location is in the world e.g(plain)

Clarification Request
Re: internet connectivity
by Kees_B Forum moderator / May 23, 2011 11:19 PM PDT
So you find an Internet cafe that's open 24/7?
Or did I miss something?

Kees

Clarification Request
PLZ TELL ME THE BEST
by ourgift1 / May 24, 2011 8:13 PM PDT
I need a portable device that i can take with me For internet money is no problem.(price)

How should it connect?
by Kees_B Forum moderator / May 24, 2011 8:22 PM PDT
Wired?
WiFi?
3G?
4G?

What money is no problem? Buying the device for USD 500 or using it for USD 1 per megabyte transferred (that's USD 3 for listening to a mp3, and much more for viewing a short clip on Youtube)?

Kees

And what do you want to do when connected?
by Kees_B Forum moderator / May 24, 2011 8:38 PM PDT
Some possibilities:
- just browse a little bit
- editing documents in Google docs (device needs good keyboard then)
- viewing Flash (can't be done on iPad, for example)
- connecting to your company via VPN (not all devices support that)
- downloading that 4 GB movie to look later at night
- chat with people (device might need webcam then)

Kees

