Internet connection problems with certain profiles

by JJohnson / April 23, 2004 3:22 AM PDT

I am using a cable model and a wireless router. Under the Administrator profile as well as the profile I have created, I have internet connection with no problems (I am set-up with Administrator rights). My son's profile however is not getting any connection (he is not listed as an Administrator). I am running ZoneAlarm on my main PC and my son has a PC in his room (wireless) he is using. On both his profiles (i.e. main PC and his in his room), he cannot get internet access. Anything to suggest?

Re:Internet connection problems with certain profiles
by WiBrid / April 23, 2004 3:31 AM PDT

To configure hardware/software you HAVE to log on with Administrator rights. Does this router have a firewall and have you checked that your sons' PC is added to the access list that's in your router ?

Re:Re:Internet connection problems with certain profiles
by JJohnson / April 23, 2004 4:17 AM PDT

Thanks for the reply. The router does not have a firewall, but I am running ZoneAlarm on my main PC (his PC is not operating with any firewall).

When you say configure as an Administrator, what do I need to configure? How do I add this to the list of PC on the router?

Re:Re:Re:Internet connection problems with certain profiles
by WiBrid / April 23, 2004 4:41 AM PDT

Answering your questions in order of appearance:

1. WinXP allows configuring a PC only with administrator privilidges as a buffer against users who are either intentionally destructive or unacquianted with the operating system. Pick up an "XP Admin for dummies book" as it will come in handy AND save you money. The book will help you administering XP without you having to take a Microsoft course.

2. Check the manufacturers' website for assistance adding the pc to the list of computers that can access your internet connection.

