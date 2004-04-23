Internet connection problems with certain profiles

To configure hardware/software you HAVE to log on with Administrator rights. Does this router have a firewall and have you checked that your sons' PC is added to the access list that's in your router ?
I am using a cable model and a wireless router. Under the Administrator profile as well as the profile I have created, I have internet connection with no problems (I am set-up with Administrator rights). My son's profile however is not getting any connection (he is not listed as an Administrator). I am running ZoneAlarm on my main PC and my son has a PC in his room (wireless) he is using. On both his profiles (i.e. main PC and his in his room), he cannot get internet access. Anything to suggest?