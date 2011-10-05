How To forum

internet cell boost old version for win 98se

by pjh1red / October 5, 2011 6:03 AM PDT

the link to this listing only lets you download the new version instead of the version i need can any one help in this
or no where i can download it

Re: old version
by Kees_B Forum moderator / October 5, 2011 6:06 AM PDT

Where can we find that link?
Why do you need a version for Windows 98SE?

Kees

re old version
by pjh1red / October 6, 2011 1:25 AM PDT
In reply to: Re: old version

the new version will not work under win98se
when the old one did
i use the 98se for internet as its a self build pc

Re: old version
by Kees_B Forum moderator / October 6, 2011 1:43 AM PDT
In reply to: re old version

- You still didn't tell where to find that new version, so nobody (except you) knows what you're talking about?
- Why not use the old one if that used to work?
- In my experience PC's that aren't self built can be used for Internet also. So "as" doesn't fully explain.

Kees

