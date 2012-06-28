Phones forum

Internet and Phone access.

by Nancy Ross / June 28, 2012 5:03 AM PDT

Live in Maryland and moving to another area in Md. Verizon
landline and DSL and have a cell phone. Was told by Verizon that DSL not available in new area (20 min.away) and my inexpensive landline phone plan (no long distance) not available there. Would have to have FIOS.
I wondered if there was an inexpensive way to access the internet and have phone service. I am not interested in cable or Fios. I prefer not using a cell phone but would be willing to give up the landline if necessary and upgrade my phone. I don't want to do my browsing and mail etc. on the phone and need to use my computer. Any options? Hope this is the right forum.

Answer
Then the question is
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 28, 2012 5:07 AM PDT

What else besides cable, FIOS and Cell Phone today?

Two way satellite is not cheaper than those 3 options so to start your discussion, can you tell the forum what other system is there to get phone and internet?
Bob

Will need to get more info.....
by Nancy Ross / June 30, 2012 3:27 AM PDT
In reply to: Then the question is

We're finishing our move today. The only thing we know if that Verizon said that their DSL and their basic
phone service (no long distance) is not available for zip 20707. Should have checked all this out before but
assumed same service would be available in a location only 20 min. away. I will repost the question after we
are settled after the weekend and find out more. Appreciate your help.

Answer
Yes
by Pepe7 / June 28, 2012 5:45 AM PDT

Some folks opt for the often less than desirable mobile broadband option, where you plug in a USB device into your PC/Mac to receive the signal. Some of them may be used as 'hotspots' too if you have multiple users/devices at home. It's usually not incredibly cheap though, but if available, would let you stick to that service + a cellular phone. You could even use wifi calling to save a little more of your monthly allotment of minutes.

See if either Sprint or Verizon offers mobile broadband in your area by looking at their support sites online. Normally you need a zip code/address to get started.

Will do that
by Nancy Ross / June 30, 2012 3:28 AM PDT
In reply to: Yes

after the weekend and we are settled. Finishing the move today. Thank you.

