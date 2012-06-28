Internet and Phone access.

What else besides cable, FIOS and Cell Phone today?
Two way satellite is not cheaper than those 3 options so to start your discussion, can you tell the forum what other system is there to get phone and internet?
Bob
Live in Maryland and moving to another area in Md. Verizon
landline and DSL and have a cell phone. Was told by Verizon that DSL not available in new area (20 min.away) and my inexpensive landline phone plan (no long distance) not available there. Would have to have FIOS.
I wondered if there was an inexpensive way to access the internet and have phone service. I am not interested in cable or Fios. I prefer not using a cell phone but would be willing to give up the landline if necessary and upgrade my phone. I don't want to do my browsing and mail etc. on the phone and need to use my computer. Any options? Hope this is the right forum.