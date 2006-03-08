Storage forum

by rabecton / March 8, 2006 2:29 AM PST

Anybody enlightened that can tell me how common it is for people to 1) buy internal drives and enclosures rather than external drives and 2) which type of drive (internal or external) that actually sell the most?

4 total posts
Hello
by stewart6 / March 8, 2006 4:23 AM PST
In reply to: Internal vs. External

Well I don't know how enlightened I am but my opinion is that internal drives in External drive boxes is the way to go.Using the Xbox allows you to mount any size drive and you can change the drives if need be. Also Internal drives are considerably cheaper than external drives and getting cheaper all the time. I don't have any hard figures but my guess is that many more internal drives are sold because every computer has an internal drive but not so with external drives.I use external boxes all the time and swear by them as you can remove the drive to a remote location for safe ceeping of vital files. Hope these ramblings are useful to you. Regards Stewart

Be wary of anyone who tells you they know the answers..
by VAPCMD / March 9, 2006 9:35 AM PST
In reply to: Internal vs. External

Word of caution ...if you need transportability get an external HDD (off the shelf or build your own). If you need more diskspace and there's room inside the case...by all means add an internal HDD. If you want to know why...just read the messages in the forums here on CNET. Failure rates seems much higher than I would have ever expected to see.

That said, my preference (and I own several externals both 3.5" and 2.5") is to choose an 'external enclosure of choice' (there are capacity issues with some enclosures) and a hard disk drive of choice (rotation speed, cache and warranty) and put them together myself. The advantage...you know what you've got with the enclousre and the warranty on the hard drives (1-5 years) is strictly up to you. I bought Adaptec enclosures that handle HDDs up to 1,000GBs (1 year warranty) and hard drives...two Western Digitals with 5 year warrantys, one Seagate 2.5" with a 5 year warranty and a Maxtor with a 1 year warranty. Anything I buy hereafter will have either a 3 or 5 year warranty. I have not seen any 'off the shelf' externals with warranties longer than 1 year...enclosure and or the drive.

Agreed on portability. . .
by Coryphaeus / March 10, 2006 8:26 AM PST

I have an 80 Gig Maxtor in a USB-2 case and I move it from machine to machine for backups and "stuff".

