Internal vs. External

Word of caution ...if you need transportability get an external HDD (off the shelf or build your own). If you need more diskspace and there's room inside the case...by all means add an internal HDD. If you want to know why...just read the messages in the forums here on CNET. Failure rates seems much higher than I would have ever expected to see.



That said, my preference (and I own several externals both 3.5" and 2.5") is to choose an 'external enclosure of choice' (there are capacity issues with some enclosures) and a hard disk drive of choice (rotation speed, cache and warranty) and put them together myself. The advantage...you know what you've got with the enclousre and the warranty on the hard drives (1-5 years) is strictly up to you. I bought Adaptec enclosures that handle HDDs up to 1,000GBs (1 year warranty) and hard drives...two Western Digitals with 5 year warrantys, one Seagate 2.5" with a 5 year warranty and a Maxtor with a 1 year warranty. Anything I buy hereafter will have either a 3 or 5 year warranty. I have not seen any 'off the shelf' externals with warranties longer than 1 year...enclosure and or the drive.