Internal vs. External

Well I don't know how enlightened I am but my opinion is that internal drives in External drive boxes is the way to go.Using the Xbox allows you to mount any size drive and you can change the drives if need be. Also Internal drives are considerably cheaper than external drives and getting cheaper all the time. I don't have any hard figures but my guess is that many more internal drives are sold because every computer has an internal drive but not so with external drives.I use external boxes all the time and swear by them as you can remove the drive to a remote location for safe ceeping of vital files. Hope these ramblings are useful to you. Regards Stewart
Anybody enlightened that can tell me how common it is for people to 1) buy internal drives and enclosures rather than external drives and 2) which type of drive (internal or external) that actually sell the most?