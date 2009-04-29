Internal Crack On My TV Panel:

I just love how these people from Samsung say they will try to help you the word there being try should stick out like a sore thumb. I got the CEO of the New Jersey office on the phone because I placed a complaint with the Better Business Bureau and they're still trying to convince themselves along with me that I would deliberately damage my television set. Just like a few others on here I had left the room and came back to my screen being cracked and absolutely no picture. And when you looked at the crack it came from with inside the glass. And this company is trying to blame me for somehow defying the laws of physics in my bedroom . I don't know how I could possibly create a pit on the inside of a piece of glass. After they told me I was SOL because they heard my child in the background and automatically assumed that had to be the cause. They sent one of their texts out here who spent all of two minutes looking at my TV and said Yep you damaged it and walked away. I did not damage my TV set that's asinine. I paid over $1000 for this TV and I expect it to last more than four months. Then when I told the CEO that I put up a video proving their theory wrong that the screens are really sensitive and that she was more than welcome to look at it she got a little indignant and told me that they wouldn't help me at all and I said that's what I was told to begin with so there was no harm in proving your theory. I took a few items and I deliberately through it at the screen. I had nothing to lose at that point because it was an expensive paperweight. And after throwing for a five objects at the screen no crack was created . Then she proceeded to tell me something that no one else had and I find this very peculiar she told me that the screens come with the protective coating. I'm sorry but your tech told me that the screens are very sensitive and if it's protected by a coding then why did it crack? This woman made a total jerk of herself by lying to me over the phone. And it's on a recorded line. So they said they would pay for the parts but I would have to pay for the labor and I'm on a fixed income because I am totally disabled. So I wrote to the Better Business Bureau because they hadn't contacted them but contacted me first so I sent over everything That had transpired between me and Samsung . Then she went on to tell me that she had tried to call my house which was a lie. I had been home all week. I don't leave my home. They were no messages on my answering machine. There was no missed phone calls absolutely zero. Because she knows she's on recorded line she need to make sure she said all the right things. But I called her out on each and everyone of them and I told her she just got angry because I called her out and proved that they're wrong when it comes to their protective screens. The screens are made in other locations and not manufactured at all by Sam song but by the lowest bidder. And I told her that I am not the only one that has dealt with this problem and she said that she has never heard of anybody else having this issue and I said again you are a liar I said it's all over the web. I said if you don't believe me why don't you Google it and find out just how horrible your company treats its consumers. And I told this woman from Sam song that I wanted a brand-new replacement TV. After all the phone calls and emails I have made to try to rectify this and I also have a warranty through Samsung and a two year warranty through Best Buy. But yet no one wants to take responsibility . I said you can't blame everything on physical damage want to screen cracks. I actually had to explain to her that if you heat up glass when a component gets too hot within the TV of course it's going to crack. I said look at what's going on right now I said all of your products are getting overheated catching on fire or exploding. What makes a TV any different . So I sent my response back to the Better Business Bureau and told them it's all or nothing. I want to brand-new TV out of the deal. My patience is gone because I looked up other manufacturers of television sets and even if you have physical damage to the TV the warranty will still cover it. But when it comes to Samsung it doesn't matter where the damage occurs they do a shoddy job of fixing it or they blame you for it. To me what they are doing is legalized robbery. Why they are not being held accountable by the Better Business Bureau and the Attorney General I would really like to know. I have never spent money like this on anything in my life and I will never do it again. I with scammed by Samsung. And I will stand behind that statement. Because right now I have a $1200 paperweight sitting in my bedroom. I already changed my cell phone from a Samsung to an iPhone. Because my phone kept getting too hot. And the insurance company tried to screw me on that too and send me an inferior replacement that was a refurbished phone. I turn the phone on and some other woman's name and telephone number popped up. But I am copying all of these webpages and sending it along to Samsung And the BBB. They pissed off the wrong consumer