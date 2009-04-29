Thread display:
Collapse /
Expand
608 total posts
(Page 1 of 21)
Collapse -
Internal Crack on my TV panel
misuarez,
If you happen to have a transaction number available, I may be able to forward this to our Executive Customer Resolution Department. That number would start with 4001xxxxx, or 2001xxxxx or a number in that kind of format.
--HDTech
Collapse -
Internal Crack on my TV panel
The transaction # is 3000219557. I have already been in contact with the "Executive" line and they stated the same: "Samsung does not cover physical damage", which is unacceptable as I was just WATCHING TV, I've had the TV working for 5 weeks only and nobody touched the TV, and all they wanted was a picture and that's how they can tell there was physical damage? when there are no scratches, no external damage, nothing, so basically I am being called a liar.
I would appreciate anything you can do to help, I have seen the same case online for other people.
Collapse -
Internal Crack on my TV panel
I received a message from a case manager stating that my TV won't be covered because of physical damage, which is impossible because my wife was WATCHING the TV when it happened; we would not go through this trouble if we had broken the TV, it's a matter of principles.
I called today and was informed that the case manager would call me but I received not such call. I have explained my case and Samsung has provided no explanation or proof the we actually damage the TV; I am 100% sure we did not cause physical damage to the TV, and I'm also not a liar.
I have filed complaints with:
- Federal Trade Commission (#22746254)
- Better Business Bureau
- Office of the Florida Attorney General
- Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services
- 3 different media outlets
I have posted reviews on Amazon, CNET, Facebook and will continue to do so and explain my situation on every site I can.
We DID NOT cause physical damage to the TV and only ask for fair treatment. I hope they can reconsider the decision.
Collapse -
Internal Crack On My TV Panel:
by
mietech
/
April 2, 2011 1:21 AM PDT
Have you tried to resolve this issue where you purchased this TV? They would have better communication with the factory rep and may get this TV repaired or replaced.I have had a Denon receiver replaced because of a power surge problem that fried the unit and the store manager talked to the Denon rep and got me a brand new receiver.
Collapse -
Innternal crack on SAMSUNG Plasma
by
AVI8TR
/
November 21, 2011 3:22 AM PST
There is a discussion currently on Amazon, rife with upset Samsung plasma owners over this very issue.. This is not an exception, it IS quiet common. Mine occured yesterday, four month old 59" 6500 plasma Samsung. Looks like a rock hit windshield from the inside. Go with Panasonic, Samsung/Korean company assembled in Mexico/ Panasonic all Japanese... $400/mo for four months for the priviledge of watching Samsung should be a felony. After all, aren't corporations people? Caveat emptor, you've been warned. add insult to injury, Haz mat cost for disposal. no part value..
Collapse -
What could I have done?
misuarez,
You posted your original complaint two weeks ago on April-30, and I responded back immediately with an offer to assist. The first I heard back was on the May-14 updating me, followed by another post with noting you've taken action.
I didn't even have a chance to inquire. I had less than an hour between your posts. I didn't call you a liar. I offered to help.
I have forwarded your case number up for a review.
--HDTech
Collapse -
Sorry
I didn't mean that you called me a liar... I was talking about the response I received from Samsung Customer Service as I explained on my past post, which has nothing to do with this forum, I was talking about my overall experience.
Collapse -
Ahhh.. I got it...
misuarez,
I appreciate that.
I felt it was only right to follow up, because I was hoping to get a better result. I did send it back up, but if it was denied, it may very well stand that way - I wish I had more influence, but it's ultimately up to them. I did try, however, to see what I could do, so maybe Monday or Tuesday, you might call back to see if the decision was changed. It could go either way, but I want you to know that I did to the best I could, regardless of what happens.
--HDTech
Collapse -
Thanks
I appreciate your effort; however, I have discovered that I'm not alone, I found more than 20 people with the same issues (only the ones that have posted comment, I'm sure there are more reading), so I'm confident it's a product defect since I did not do anything to the TV. Anybody wanting to join to take further actions please join at: http://groups.yahoo.com/group/against_samsung/join
Collapse -
funny.....
We had our samsung 3D tv go black 6 months after purchasing it and samsug sent out a techncian. The technician while trying to remove the back cracked the screen. The company that samsung used was called top tech electronics in kitchener, ont they took the tv with them and told us that samsung is going to replace the screen because it was an internal crack.......that was hilarous since I saw him crack it and I took a picture for proof. Now 6 months later while watching tv the screen went black again and after closer inspection noticed a small crack. I called samsung and they said they dont repair cracks but they sent the same technician out again to check it out. Top tech electronics took a picture and said they probably will not fix it because samsung wont believe that i never cracked the screen......Do you believe that!!!! Aparantly samsung will believe there lying technicians when they cleary cracked the screen and even repair under warranty because it was an "internal" crack but when a real internal crack occures and their loyal customer expains the situtaion they accuse their customer of lying......unbelievable!!!
Collapse -
Internal Crack and Horrible servic3
I am one of many consumers with same identical story. Google "Samsung Plasma Internal Crack". My 6 months old 51" Samsung Plasma TV PN51D440A5DXZA stopped working with an internal crack that came on its own. I did not touch it just like many other customers with same issue. I am not technical but a colleague told me it has to do with internal heating of some components or some component failure. I informed Samsung who denied warranty calling it "physical damage". I asked them to send a technician to evaluate at my cost and they agreed only to call back and deny that approach. After spending weeks with them over phone, they agreed to pay for parts while I pay $200 for labor (TV was $500). Than goodness I purchased from Sams Club who were kind enough to take the TV back and I now have a Vizio LCD at my place. I know that data shows their TVs to be great but with such unethical service and attitude, you are better off tryng another brand.
Collapse -
Same problem
I have the same model Samsung 51" and also purchased it from Sams in December 2011. I don't have a receipt or anything, did you? I'm just wondering what I can do. My problem is the exact same as what you described.
Collapse -
PLEASE HELP ME
Sir I could really use your help, I have a similar problem. I havent contact Samsung yet as my tv just broke about an hour ago. Not knowing if there was anything I could do I turned to the internet to look for answers before my husband gets home and freaks out since our tv is only 2 months old. If you think you can help me in the proper way to contact Samsung in getting my tv fixed or replace than please email me at akhendren@aol.com.....please im desperate and need help, 2 months and all that money down the drain on a 50in tv, even though we're not at fault my husband is ging to be so upset....as he should be.....please help so I can deliever a solution to our problem so he wont be so upset and my kids can eatch cartoons! THANKYOU!!!!
Collapse -
Can you do the same for me?
by
geff_99
/
May 29, 2011 11:41 PM PDT
I have the exact same case as everyone else. We were watching TV, went to dinner, came back and saw a black screen. Everyone was at dinner. No one touched the TV. I do not have pets. My first transaction number was 2013438923. I was given a new transaction number 5001356107.
Collapse -
Re: Can you do the same for me?
geff_99 -
I don't know if you realize, but the post you replied to is over 2 years old.
(You may want to read a later Samsung_HD_Tech reply, addressed to Timborino and others, currently on page 10.)
As this thread currently has 11 pages, if you haven't do so yet, you may want to go the last page and work your way back reading the various posts and responses. You'll find many people who were/are in the same situation as yourself and what they did or are doing to resolve their specific problem(s).
Good luck. Don't hesitate to ask for help.
Collapse -
59' Samsung Plasma DN59D550 purchased at Best Buy - CRACK
by
sgrgrant
/
December 30, 2012 3:14 AM PST
same thing with ours...purchased 12/2011. Went out to dinner last night, watched it right up until we left. Turned TV off, came home and husband turned it back on. White strip of light down TV...pop sound then HUGE spider crack down the length of TV with avery small rough spot right in the middle of the crack. NOTHING hit that TV screen. We have kids but they are spending the winter break away from home (thank goodness cause if we didn't see this with our own eyes it could have been a BAD case of WTH Happened!!!!) Just got of the phon with Samsung who acted like this dos not happen. Waiting on a call back from a service tech. They better NOT try to pin this on us!!!! Obviously this has happened to others. CRAZY!!!!! 2,000 TV made to self destruct after 12 months we do have a warranty until April....better get fixed!)
Collapse -
Samsung using cheap components and are not willing to stand
by
Tkaze89
/
October 1, 2016 11:06 PM PDT
I just love how these people from Samsung say they will try to help you the word there being try should stick out like a sore thumb. I got the CEO of the New Jersey office on the phone because I placed a complaint with the Better Business Bureau and they're still trying to convince themselves along with me that I would deliberately damage my television set. Just like a few others on here I had left the room and came back to my screen being cracked and absolutely no picture. And when you looked at the crack it came from with inside the glass. And this company is trying to blame me for somehow defying the laws of physics in my bedroom . I don't know how I could possibly create a pit on the inside of a piece of glass. After they told me I was SOL because they heard my child in the background and automatically assumed that had to be the cause. They sent one of their texts out here who spent all of two minutes looking at my TV and said Yep you damaged it and walked away. I did not damage my TV set that's asinine. I paid over $1000 for this TV and I expect it to last more than four months. Then when I told the CEO that I put up a video proving their theory wrong that the screens are really sensitive and that she was more than welcome to look at it she got a little indignant and told me that they wouldn't help me at all and I said that's what I was told to begin with so there was no harm in proving your theory. I took a few items and I deliberately through it at the screen. I had nothing to lose at that point because it was an expensive paperweight. And after throwing for a five objects at the screen no crack was created . Then she proceeded to tell me something that no one else had and I find this very peculiar she told me that the screens come with the protective coating. I'm sorry but your tech told me that the screens are very sensitive and if it's protected by a coding then why did it crack? This woman made a total jerk of herself by lying to me over the phone. And it's on a recorded line. So they said they would pay for the parts but I would have to pay for the labor and I'm on a fixed income because I am totally disabled. So I wrote to the Better Business Bureau because they hadn't contacted them but contacted me first so I sent over everything That had transpired between me and Samsung . Then she went on to tell me that she had tried to call my house which was a lie. I had been home all week. I don't leave my home. They were no messages on my answering machine. There was no missed phone calls absolutely zero. Because she knows she's on recorded line she need to make sure she said all the right things. But I called her out on each and everyone of them and I told her she just got angry because I called her out and proved that they're wrong when it comes to their protective screens. The screens are made in other locations and not manufactured at all by Sam song but by the lowest bidder. And I told her that I am not the only one that has dealt with this problem and she said that she has never heard of anybody else having this issue and I said again you are a liar I said it's all over the web. I said if you don't believe me why don't you Google it and find out just how horrible your company treats its consumers. And I told this woman from Sam song that I wanted a brand-new replacement TV. After all the phone calls and emails I have made to try to rectify this and I also have a warranty through Samsung and a two year warranty through Best Buy. But yet no one wants to take responsibility . I said you can't blame everything on physical damage want to screen cracks. I actually had to explain to her that if you heat up glass when a component gets too hot within the TV of course it's going to crack. I said look at what's going on right now I said all of your products are getting overheated catching on fire or exploding. What makes a TV any different . So I sent my response back to the Better Business Bureau and told them it's all or nothing. I want to brand-new TV out of the deal. My patience is gone because I looked up other manufacturers of television sets and even if you have physical damage to the TV the warranty will still cover it. But when it comes to Samsung it doesn't matter where the damage occurs they do a shoddy job of fixing it or they blame you for it. To me what they are doing is legalized robbery. Why they are not being held accountable by the Better Business Bureau and the Attorney General I would really like to know. I have never spent money like this on anything in my life and I will never do it again. I with scammed by Samsung. And I will stand behind that statement. Because right now I have a $1200 paperweight sitting in my bedroom. I already changed my cell phone from a Samsung to an iPhone. Because my phone kept getting too hot. And the insurance company tried to screw me on that too and send me an inferior replacement that was a refurbished phone. I turn the phone on and some other woman's name and telephone number popped up. But I am copying all of these webpages and sending it along to Samsung And the BBB. They pissed off the wrong consumer
Collapse -
Samsung TV Issues
Oh wow, The comment above described what exactly happened to me. They even lied about the calls they have made to me and that I was agreed to have someone to come and repair my TV at my own expense. I did not receive any call, talked to anyone, and agreed to anything. Why would I when I was in the process of filing a complaint to BBB.
Anyhow, they deem that that my TV was physically damaged and could not show any proof. i would like to see a report or proof on what's constitute a physical damage and there is no physical damage on my TV. Samsung decided to not resolve my issue.
My BBB complaint ID is Complaint ID: 12200667. I need help.
Collapse -
Look and watch for...
...a class action suit and become part of it.
Collapse -
Same issue was resolved for somebody else
I also have the BBB complaint # for somebody else with the exact same issue, I have his name, phone # and order #4003281208. I don't understand why I'm getting such a bad service. Samsung has resolved the problem for this person, so I expect the same. Thanks.
Collapse -
contact me please
Hello misuarez i have just recently filed with the bbb but if i can get some more information about how you got samsung to replace your tv cause im still waiting. my email is mikekristyanne@yahoo.com
Collapse -
same problem TV cracked screen
I have a samsung un46d7000 smart TV, we were watching TV, a 3D movie latter that day I went back to watch another program and noticed a line on the screen. When I liked closer the screen was cracked, mine was wall mounted, in my bed room. No one touches the TV, it's perfect on the outside the crack is in the inside of the TV. I to still have payments left on the TV. I bought it at best buy there tech referred me to samsung. I am currently waiting for a response from them, I to had to send pictures of the damage. will let you know what happened.
Collapse -
Re: same problem TV cracked screen
by
waldwolf
/
February 6, 2012 2:51 AM PST
Angel9116 -
Your post above is associated with a post almost 3 years old.(Note: there are currently 16 pages of posts in this thread.)
Suggest you re-post in the most recent page (currently page 16), where most readers will easly find your comments and/or request for help.
Also, suggest you read as many posts in this thread as possible. Many offer suggestions were people with a similar problem were successful in obtaining repairs/exchanges/new TV's from Samsung or the original retailer.
Collapse -
internal crack on Samsung LED - UN55B8500
by
bsolnj
/
October 5, 2010 3:16 AM PDT
Had my Sammy for 6 mo. This is a second Samsung I've purchased and up until this point have been very happy with them. I bought this LED from Amazon so going back to the store is out of the question and now I had to deal with Samsung customer relations department. As other participants of the forum mentioned, Samsung will refuse to repair or exchange your tv claiming it is a physical damage even though my tv does not even have a single scratch on the outside. First I contacted customer support but then I called executive relations hoping to have them replace the tv but to no avail. I will file a complain as others have suggested.
My transaction # is 2012052013
Collapse -
Internal Crack on my TV panel
by
SAFlint
/
June 11, 2015 10:57 AM PDT
I am having the exact same issue. The TV is only 6 months old. I bought Samsung because I have 30 HD ones at work and when there is an issue they fix it.
Collapse -
cracked panel
I am in the exact same condition as the other post. I have a 50 inch samsung television, not mounted sitting where it has been for months, i have only had it about 10 months all of a sudden, i hear a loud noise, and the tv fades to black. I called samsung they sent someone out, the guy says you should be fine, we see no physical damage, i call samsung to follow up, and they say you have a cracked panel and there is nothing we can do, i talked with the executive relations department they said the same thing. My transaction # is 4005571021, my model # is PN50A460S4DXZA. I have filed a complaint with the Better Business Bureau and that # is 8814127. Please help me
Collapse -
cracked panel
Tiffany Powell,
I'm sorry to hear that you're having trouble.
I've send your case up to be reviewed. I won't be contacting you on this, but if they're able to make some progress, they may be contacting you. I just don't work in that department, so I'm not a part of the decision making. If I do hear something, I'll report back.
--HDTech
Collapse -
They say they are gonna replace it.
Samsung has agreed to replace my tv with the current model, hopefully this one doesn't do the same. I hope everyone else gets through, but like most have said, file a complaint with the BBB it seems to work. Also, they have a twitter account, I tweeted how upset I was and someone found it, it was kind of weird but very helpful the person wasn't following me on anything (that's twitter talk, for those who don't know what i'm talking about). Stay on top of it, and good luck to everyone, and thank you all for helping me as well.
Collapse -
panasonic
by
errolla7
/
December 13, 2009 10:19 PM PST
I just had same problem with Panasonic plasma. Internal crack while watching. No phsical damage.
Collapse -
Picture of your TV Screen
Hi Tiffany! Do you happen to have a picture of the cracked screen that got replaced? Of course Samsung is diagnosing my tv with physical damage when there was no physical damage, and I want to compare my screen with one that got covered.
Thanks ever so much!
Beth Cook
beth_cook99@yahoo.com
Back to Samsung forum
608
total posts
(Page 1 of 21)