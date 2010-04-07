Networking & Wireless forum

General discussion

intel wireless adapter for thinkpad R40

by roderey / April 7, 2010 4:05 AM PDT

Notebook IBM (genuine, not LENOVO) R40 Type 2722, OS: XP PRO.
Recently had to reinstall the OS, and alas! No Wireless connection!
Couldn't find the driver anywhere on the computer.
Ran the Access IBM diagnostics, and it seems that the hardware is still there:
Intel 802.11b LAN Mini-PCI Adapter, version 1.1.1, 2002
Googled and regoogled it, but couldn't find on the web any driver for exactly this hardware.
Am reluctant to install something that's name resembles only partially.
HELP please!
Thanks

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: intel wireless adapter for thinkpad R40
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: intel wireless adapter for thinkpad R40
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
4 total posts
Collapse -
Here you go . . .
by Coryphaeus / April 7, 2010 4:23 AM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
driver for Intel wireless adapter - not exactly the same
by roderey / April 7, 2010 5:00 AM PDT
In reply to: Here you go . . .

Thank you Waine.
Are you sure this driver suits the hardware installed on my Thinkpad -
Intel 802.11b LAN Mini-PCI Adapter, version 1.1.1, 2002?
Don't I risk to mess up things?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
When I input the specs . . .
by Coryphaeus / April 7, 2010 7:33 AM PDT

it took me to the Levono site. If you wish, stay at the site and input the specific PC model on the right. It will come up with your exact machine and list drivers for everything. No harm will be done, it'll either work or it won't.

I've had IBMs for the last ten years, at least four desktops and six laptops. That site is my bible for downloads. BTW, all machines are purring along nicely.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Networking & Wireless forum 4 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.