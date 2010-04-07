intel wireless adapter for thinkpad R40

http://www-307.ibm.com/pc/support/site.wss/document.do?lndocid=MIGR-59438
Wayne
Notebook IBM (genuine, not LENOVO) R40 Type 2722, OS: XP PRO.
Recently had to reinstall the OS, and alas! No Wireless connection!
Couldn't find the driver anywhere on the computer.
Ran the Access IBM diagnostics, and it seems that the hardware is still there:
Intel 802.11b LAN Mini-PCI Adapter, version 1.1.1, 2002
Googled and regoogled it, but couldn't find on the web any driver for exactly this hardware.
Am reluctant to install something that's name resembles only partially.
HELP please!
Thanks