Intel processor computers v. Non-Intel computers

Sounds to me like the internal drives are just going bad. Unless a program specifically probes the CPU, there should be no way for it to tell whether it's running on an Intel or AMD CPU. All the differences between the processors is handled by the processor logic, and any program running on it is completely oblivious.



Just as a test, swap DVD drives from one of the systems the program does work on, with one from a system it doesn't work on. I bet the problem will follow the drive, not the system. And if it does follow the system, then that would be most interesting, because it's so improbable it's bordering on impossible. Because there's no such thing as a DVD drive for Intel systems and a DVD drive for AMD systems. Microsoft is the only idiot in the computer world that does all this device dependence garbage. Everyone else treats each component of a computer as a self-contained unit that responds to a standard set of commands. The OS simply sends these commands to the device, and doesn't care what make, model, speed, whatever. It just sends commands and waits for some kind of response. Microsoft is the only one that tends to need specific drivers for everything.