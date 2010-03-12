Intel processor computers v. Non-Intel computers

Computer Help forum

by walkerdine / March 12, 2010 7:28 PM PST

I have ben having problems recently with one ot two DVDs that will not open on non-Intel based computers. They will play quite happily on both PCs and Mac computers that have Intel processors. But they will not play on those without the Intel.
However, external DVD drives will play the discs to the Non-intel computers via the USB input. So what is it about the internal drives in Intel based computers that is different from the rest?
I do need a fairly urgent answer to this conundrum if at all possible.
Many thanks.

Sounds to me like
by Jimmy Greystone / March 12, 2010 10:28 PM PST

Sounds to me like the internal drives are just going bad. Unless a program specifically probes the CPU, there should be no way for it to tell whether it's running on an Intel or AMD CPU. All the differences between the processors is handled by the processor logic, and any program running on it is completely oblivious.

Just as a test, swap DVD drives from one of the systems the program does work on, with one from a system it doesn't work on. I bet the problem will follow the drive, not the system. And if it does follow the system, then that would be most interesting, because it's so improbable it's bordering on impossible. Because there's no such thing as a DVD drive for Intel systems and a DVD drive for AMD systems. Microsoft is the only idiot in the computer world that does all this device dependence garbage. Everyone else treats each component of a computer as a self-contained unit that responds to a standard set of commands. The OS simply sends these commands to the device, and doesn't care what make, model, speed, whatever. It just sends commands and waits for some kind of response. Microsoft is the only one that tends to need specific drivers for everything.

Intel v Non-Intel
by walkerdine / March 12, 2010 11:21 PM PST
In reply to: Sounds to me like

Jimmy,
What you say makes perfect sense, that is why I am baffled. I am not actually in a position where i can swop around the drives - they are not all ny computers.
I can report though, that I have run around with these discs to various people that run both Macs and PCs. In every case the non-Intel computers would not play these things. Some just kept on spinning and the odd lap top just spat it out without comment. The Intel ones, both Mac and PC had no problems.
Oddly they will play on a portable DVD player that I have but not the normal Panasonic one. Just says NO DISC.
It may be nothing to do with the Intel processor, but since this seemed to be the main variable I just wondered. All of the computers involved are petty new. some very! The non Intel mac is a G5.
My next thought is that there may be some glitch or piece of code at the start of these DVDs that prevents them from being recognised by some systems/machines or makes of drive.
Many thanks for your input.

Sounds like
by Jimmy Greystone / March 13, 2010 12:18 AM PST
In reply to: Intel v Non-Intel

Sounds like a real turd of a program, and you have my condolences on having to use it.

Since you can't really swap the drives, I'd just use the workaround you've discovered. Complain to the company that makes this program, and see if they have any suggestions, or better yet, fixes.

The disc in question wouldn't happen to be one you created yourself by chance, maybe with some kind of packet writing software, would it? Software that claims to let you use a CD/DVD like a floppy disk.

Intel v non intel
by walkerdine / March 13, 2010 12:35 AM PST
In reply to: Sounds like

Nothing like that. These are unusual discs that may have been created on an unusual system, but not by me. The work around seems the more obvious choice.
Thanks for your input. Nice not to feel alone!!

