Intel i7: PC vs Apple

One of them you use. The other you bolt on more protection and scan endlessly.
Are you writing this is not a worthy feature?
I'm interested in purchasing a laptop with an intel i-series CPU (preferably the i7, if I can get over the price increase). Apple computers are significantly more expensive ($500 and up) than a PC with the same specs. Maybe this is an Apple vs PC question, but why is the Apple so much more expensive than the PC? Is the increased price representative of incrased performance?