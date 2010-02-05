Laptops forum

by dcnorfolk / February 5, 2010 12:52 AM PST

I'm interested in purchasing a laptop with an intel i-series CPU (preferably the i7, if I can get over the price increase). Apple computers are significantly more expensive ($500 and up) than a PC with the same specs. Maybe this is an Apple vs PC question, but why is the Apple so much more expensive than the PC? Is the increased price representative of incrased performance?

You seem to have forgotten the OS.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 5, 2010 1:02 AM PST
In reply to: Intel i7: PC vs Apple

One of them you use. The other you bolt on more protection and scan endlessly.

Are you writing this is not a worthy feature?

You seem to have forgotten the OS.
by dcnorfolk / February 5, 2010 1:24 AM PST

Thanks for the response. I've never used an Apple in detail, but what you say seems like one of the main advantages. Less junk initially installed on an Apple and less likely that the Apple will acquire such junk during its lifetime.

Assuming you're an Apple user - is a Mac worth the extra price.

Now about bloatware.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 5, 2010 2:25 AM PST

After opening a dozen laptops over the past few weeks I can't find what others are ranting about. Let's let them rant.

Back to your question. Since you don't put a value on the total package, the OS and the end to end design you may want just the hardware and install the OS of your choice.

Many can't deal with this. They need it to just work.
Bob

