Intel Graphics vs. ATI vs. NVIDIA

I have a question about graphics cards. I now NOTHING about them. From what I've read in various message board posts it seems the biggest difference between them, or atleast as far as marketing angles go, is the amount of shared or dedicated video memory. I guess my question is: would an intel intergrated 900 operate anywhere near the capabilites of an ATI or NVIDIA graphics card if you had more RAM (i.e. 1gb).



The reason I am asking is because I am looking for a new laptop. I have gotten a lot of advice from various people including some from this board. Most of it was helpful, but a lot of it just served to confuse me more about what I want. Instead of laying out the specific specs as I have done before, this time I'll just say what I will be using it for and maybe someone can help point me in the right direction.



Mainly it will be for school, so I want something portable. Doesn't have to be ultra-portable but I would prefer 14 inch screen or smaller. I will also be using it for baking up all of my dvd's and video games, as well as creating dvd's from video files. I don't do any major gaming now, but that could change in the future. To give you an idea of what I have been looking at check out the hp dv1440us. The only thing this machine is missing as far as my needs and preferences is a graphics card. Somebody suggest me something and enlighten me a little on graphics.