Laptops forum

General discussion

Intel GMA 900.950/vs. Ati xpress 1100/1150?

by Vimesey / September 2, 2006 7:45 AM PDT

As the title suggest, which of those chipsets is better for palying games with?

Any help much appreciated.

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Intel GMA 900.950/vs. Ati xpress 1100/1150?
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Intel GMA 900.950/vs. Ati xpress 1100/1150?
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
4 total posts
Collapse -
The GMA is bottom of the pile.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 2, 2006 9:58 AM PDT

While capable for DVD play and more, gamers don't like GMA.

Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Thanks
by Vimesey / September 2, 2006 10:21 PM PDT

Thanks very much, i thought that, but someone kept telling me i was wrong.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
No point -.-
by n0teb00k / December 31, 2009 11:11 AM PST

There is no point of comparing GMA and ATI Express graphics because ATI always win but if battery and business wise, GMA is better, graphic and gaming wise, ATI is better.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Laptops forum 4 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.