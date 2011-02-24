Intel Chipset Error igxpdx32.dll

Hello,



We have a Dell Inspiron 1520 running Windows XP Home Edition Service Pack 3.



For the past couple of weeks while we are watching videos on youtube, the computer will crash and display the BSOD. The error message is always the same and is as follows:

STOP 0X0000008E (0XC0000005,0XBF204D40, 0XA6F0CBA8, 0X000000000)

igxpdx32.dll Address BF204D40 base at BF1D8000 Datestamp 464b4a3b.



I have done several google searches and followed the instructions in the posts. It appears that the problem is linked to our Mobile Intel Express 965 Chipset Family.



I have downloaded the driver from dell.com, went into safe mode and uninstalled the driver, restarted windows normally and reinstalled the driver. I have updated driectx, adobe flash, and java. And, as a precautionary measure I ran Malwarebytes and Spybot S&D in safe mode. I also ran an avast boot time scan. I didn't think we had a virus and according to the scans, we don't.



I also went to the Intel site last night to see if they had a different driver. It was not recommended that I use their driver as the Chipset is specifically from Dell so the Intel site referred me to get the driver from Dell (which I already had).



At this point, I feel like I am at a dead end and am open to any other ideas. Thank you in advance for your help!