Intel Chipset Error igxpdx32.dll

by autumnfrigger / February 24, 2011 2:21 AM PST

Hello,

We have a Dell Inspiron 1520 running Windows XP Home Edition Service Pack 3.

For the past couple of weeks while we are watching videos on youtube, the computer will crash and display the BSOD. The error message is always the same and is as follows:
STOP 0X0000008E (0XC0000005,0XBF204D40, 0XA6F0CBA8, 0X000000000)
igxpdx32.dll Address BF204D40 base at BF1D8000 Datestamp 464b4a3b.

I have done several google searches and followed the instructions in the posts. It appears that the problem is linked to our Mobile Intel Express 965 Chipset Family.

I have downloaded the driver from dell.com, went into safe mode and uninstalled the driver, restarted windows normally and reinstalled the driver. I have updated driectx, adobe flash, and java. And, as a precautionary measure I ran Malwarebytes and Spybot S&D in safe mode. I also ran an avast boot time scan. I didn't think we had a virus and according to the scans, we don't.

I also went to the Intel site last night to see if they had a different driver. It was not recommended that I use their driver as the Chipset is specifically from Dell so the Intel site referred me to get the driver from Dell (which I already had).

At this point, I feel like I am at a dead end and am open to any other ideas. Thank you in advance for your help!

I believe the "gx" refers to graphics
by Steven Haninger / February 24, 2011 2:41 AM PST

Does this machine have on board graphics? You might check to see if there's a separate graphics driver involved or try a separate graphics card. You could also have a memory issue. How much does the system have? You could run a utility such as memtest86 to see if your RAM is ok.

I think it's on board graphics
by autumnfrigger / February 24, 2011 3:15 AM PST

Thank you for your reply Steven!

I ran the directx diagnostic tool hoping to figure out if we have on board graphics or not. Since the machine is a laptop, does that mean we would have to have on board graphics? Here's the info from the directx diagnostic tool (don't know if it will tell you anything or not):
Chip Type: Mobile Intel 965 Express Chipset Family
DAC Type: Internal
Approx Total Memory: 384.0 MB
Current Display Mode 1280x800 (32 bit) (60 hz)
Monitor: Plug and Play

Main Driver: igxprd32.dll
Version: 6.14.0010.4831 (English)
Date: 5/16/2007 17:14:40
WHQL Logo'd: Yes
Mini VDD: igxpmp32.sys
VDD: n/a
DDI Version: 9 (or higher)

Memory: 2038 MB RAM
Page File: 816 MB Used 3114 MB Available

I don't know if this is pertinent to your question "How much does the system have?" but we have 142 GB on our C drive (our only drive aside from the CD/DVD drive). 79.2 GB is used and 63.6 is free. The System Properties says we have 1.99 GB of RAM.

I have never ran memtest86 before but I will educate on it, run it, and reply when the test has been completed.

My mistake for not researching that model
by Steven Haninger / February 24, 2011 3:30 AM PST

Yes, laptops will have a graphics chip on the MB. I'd still run a memory tester and I have seen new drivers to sometimes cause more problems then they fix. You mentioned the crashes happen while watching youtube but I'd wonder if watching any other type of video would do the same as this generates more heat than other activities. System that cannot cool properly can crash. You'd need to know if and when dust removal from the cooling fan system was done. There are other things to look at such as what programs run at startup and what 3rd party services might be running. Perhaps you can recall a day the laptop worked and think of what changes have been made since then. I've seen bad or insufficient memory cause video crashes. One other time, it turned out to be only one user profile that was involved. Running as a different user might be something you could try. Lots of options here. Good luck.

GOOD NEWS EVERYBODY.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 24, 2011 3:27 AM PST
Found it. See link.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 24, 2011 3:29 AM PST
In reply to: GOOD NEWS EVERYBODY.
Will read & follow directions
by autumnfrigger / February 24, 2011 3:36 AM PST
In reply to: Found it. See link.

WOW! Thanks to both of you! I will read the suggested information, follow the directions, and check back in when completed.

If I have a question as I am reading the suggested posts, is it okay to put it under this thread?

Either way. Your choice.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 24, 2011 4:48 AM PST

While I can't guarantee that will fix it, many are finding this to help. Yes it does point to a bug in the video driver but it is very hard to argue with success.
Bob

So far so good!
by autumnfrigger / February 24, 2011 5:32 AM PST

Bob, I followed the directions in the link you posted which included installing 19 (previously unknown to me) Windows Updates and I disabled the graphics acceleration for Adobe Flash. I haven't been able to duplicate the problem yet so I'm hoping it stays that way!

That was such a quick and easy fix! I hope that others who are experiencing this problem find this thread! Thanks a million!

(NT) And a thank you to the member who supplied it.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 24, 2011 7:54 AM PST
In reply to: So far so good!
