I don't hold hands...
-> Make a bootable CD with a boot diskette from http://www.bootdisk.com Now I can fdisk and format.
-> Add drivers, edit config.sys, autoexec.bat.
-> Copy the Win98 directory over and "drivers".
Install off the hard disk directory of Win98.
Pretty easy.
Bob
I've just bought a laptop with no floppy drive, it's an old P2 300. It does have a CD drive and I want to install Windows 98. Please could anyone tell me how to install the OS because you usually need a start-up disk to install the CD divers first.