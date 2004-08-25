installing sp2

All the other windows updates usually add files to your system to make it better or more efficient. SP2 though replaced some files, added some files and changed some files. For example... you have this new pop-up blocker in SP2. I need to have IE closed so it can add/replace files because if you're running it then it can't write to it which results in "SP2 has failed to install". Because they don't want to give you a list of all the programs and tell you why or why not you can't run it during install, they just say don't run anything. If SP2 is working for you now then everything's fine. Other updates don't require to close programs... but just always do what it says and you're on the safe side.



Regards,

Ryan Sechrest

[email this member]

---------------------------------------------------------------------->

"Any technology significantly advanced enough

is indistinguishable from magic." Arthur C. Clark

<---------------------------------------------------------------------