installing sp2

All the other windows updates usually add files to your system to make it better or more efficient. SP2 though replaced some files, added some files and changed some files. For example... you have this new pop-up blocker in SP2. I need to have IE closed so it can add/replace files because if you're running it then it can't write to it which results in "SP2 has failed to install". Because they don't want to give you a list of all the programs and tell you why or why not you can't run it during install, they just say don't run anything. If SP2 is working for you now then everything's fine. Other updates don't require to close programs... but just always do what it says and you're on the safe side.
Have a question about the way I installed sp2. In the past going to windows update and picking updates and then installing them was while online and at the end told you to restart. But for sp2 it was different in that when the install wizard started the box said to close all open programs and click next. I clicked next and it installed, but I forgot I was online so I did not close aol. Should I have closed aol then clicked next to start the install? Or does it matter which way you do it? Want to know this for the next time I go to windows update site. Thanks sly