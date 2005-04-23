INSTALLING IE 6

For the "unable to install all components" issue with IE6SP1 in WinME, try this:
Go to My Computer - Tools - Folder Options - View:
- Select "Show hidden files and folders", click Apply - OK
Create a folder named "Old uninstall".
Go to folder C:\Program Files\Internet Explorer\Uninstall Information.
Now Edit - Select All - Cut all files.
Open "Old uninstall" folder and paste the files.
You will now be able to install all the troublesome components.
If everything works as expected, you can delete the "Old Uninstall" folder and the files you moved.
Good luck,
Zee
EVERY TIME I TRY TO INSTALL IE 6, I GET MESSAGE UNABLE TO INSTALL. I HAVE ALL OF DOWNLOAD ITEMS BUT IT JUST WON'T INSTALL. I TRIED TO UNSTALL OR REPAIR IE5 BUT IT ISN'T LISTED IN UNINSTALL/INSTALL PROGRAMS LIST. ANY IDEAS???????????