Installing devices with image

by vdv4 / August 3, 2011 6:22 PM PDT

Hi, I've got several Motorola Windows Mobile 6.0 devices. I've installed my software and configured the Vodafone settings for 3G internet connection. Do I have to do this manually by all devices or can I make an template image and copy the complete image to all the devices?

This will same me a lot of work!

I know Motorola uses MSP but this is an expensive solution and I'm only going to use it once.

Is there other software to deal with this?

Answer
Looked at this over the years.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 4, 2011 3:01 AM PDT

And the consensus is you have to do the math. That is, is your time worth this much. For a company it's easier since you are paying some IT lacky to do all this so you cost out the MSP versus hours of the IT staffer.

Here we only had a few apps so we went old school.
Bob

Thx.
by vdv4 / August 4, 2011 5:08 PM PDT

Ok, thanks for the answer but this wasn't very helpful...
I can do the math but that wasn't the question, is there any solution for this or is the only way to deal with this the MSP solution?

There is another way.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 5, 2011 12:17 AM PDT
In reply to: Thx.

Since you author apps, you could write an app to install the package of apps. I'll share that with Visual Studio 2008 this became a lot easier to do.

With MSFT ending Windows Mobile as we know it, you will find options are fewer than ever but nothing stops us from creating new apps.
Bob

Answer
TechRepublic just issued a paper on mobile support.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 5, 2011 1:45 AM PDT
