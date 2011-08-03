Installing devices with image

And the consensus is you have to do the math. That is, is your time worth this much. For a company it's easier since you are paying some IT lacky to do all this so you cost out the MSP versus hours of the IT staffer.
Here we only had a few apps so we went old school.
Bob
Hi, I've got several Motorola Windows Mobile 6.0 devices. I've installed my software and configured the Vodafone settings for 3G internet connection. Do I have to do this manually by all devices or can I make an template image and copy the complete image to all the devices?
This will same me a lot of work!
I know Motorola uses MSP but this is an expensive solution and I'm only going to use it once.
Is there other software to deal with this?