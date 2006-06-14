Installing a second Hard drive!

Ok my laptop has 2 ports for a hard drive so i am going to add in a second drive of equal stats. My current drive has 60 gb 7200rpm and 8mb buffer. I already know how to put the drive in , but im not sure what to do digitally.



I want to put the seperate drives in raid 0 (so they are a stripped) and I am afraid that when I set this up i will lose my data! Please help! What do i do? Will i loose my data?



PC : My laptop is from a company known as Hybrid gear. They seem to be out of bussiness (if anyone knows any better of their status PLEASE notify me ASAP at my email adress and here)and so they cant help. I have their top model the evo x. It is similar (same chasis) as the hypersonic-pc.com laptop (the 17" one) and the alien ware 17" intel. Sorry i cant give links , i will add some later.