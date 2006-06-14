Laptops forum

General discussion

Installing a second Hard drive!

by mtf612 / June 14, 2006 9:38 AM PDT

Ok my laptop has 2 ports for a hard drive so i am going to add in a second drive of equal stats. My current drive has 60 gb 7200rpm and 8mb buffer. I already know how to put the drive in , but im not sure what to do digitally.

I want to put the seperate drives in raid 0 (so they are a stripped) and I am afraid that when I set this up i will lose my data! Please help! What do i do? Will i loose my data?

PC : My laptop is from a company known as Hybrid gear. They seem to be out of bussiness (if anyone knows any better of their status PLEASE notify me ASAP at my email adress and here)and so they cant help. I have their top model the evo x. It is similar (same chasis) as the hypersonic-pc.com laptop (the 17" one) and the alien ware 17" intel. Sorry i cant give links , i will add some later.

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Installing a second Hard drive!
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Installing a second Hard drive!
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
8 total posts
Collapse -
Why would you lose your files?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 14, 2006 9:49 AM PDT

I must have 3 copies (at least) of all my important files. What plan are you using for when a hard disk fails?

Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Back up drive
by mtf612 / June 14, 2006 9:58 AM PDT

I have an external back up drive (which ive never tested so im afraid to use it) and im gonna export my documents to my moms computer across the house, and im gonna back up my doc to a DVD. But rather than start over from scratch id like to know what order i install in. I thought it be like this

1) Back up all data
2) Turn off pc and install 2nd hard drive.
3) Enter bios
4) Switch to raid mode from sata
5) Set the raid to raid 0
6) Use the pc with the 2 drives acting as one

Is this correct or is this more like it?

3)Reinstall bios with the floppy
4) Reinstall windows
5) Regain data from external drive
6) Use the pc with the 2 drives acting as one

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Sounds like a plan.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 14, 2006 10:34 AM PDT
In reply to: Back up drive

Every RAID setup involves a wipe of the drives soon to become part of the RAID. I hope you have all your CD KEYS, install CDs, latest drivers and install notes handy.

TIP!!! Run BELARC ADVISOR and print out the results.

Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
so ill loose my data
by mtf612 / June 14, 2006 11:41 AM PDT
In reply to: Sounds like a plan.

where do i type in BELARC ADVISOR ? in the run box nothing happens. When I install windows does it need a key, because that code that came with the pc is damaged? Finally, is the order i gave correct? Do i backup, put card in, reinstall all drivers and windows, get data back from external drive (or should i not bother with the drivers and just take my data from the backup disk)?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
please help
by mtf612 / June 15, 2006 7:27 AM PDT
In reply to: so ill loose my data

*bump*

Is this the order or not?

1) Back up data
2) Install second drive
3) Setup RAID
4) Install anything required to use the backup drive
5) Put data back on with the press of a button (with the backup drive) and wait for my data to be stripped
6) Use my laptop normally with more memory and speed.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Where to type...
by steve749 / June 15, 2006 8:41 AM PDT
In reply to: so ill loose my data

Up in the search box type "Belarc Advisor" and download and run the program as well as print the results that will tell you the keys for the software you are running so that you can have those.

Regards,
JB

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Try BELARC ADVISOR at google.com
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 15, 2006 11:05 AM PDT
In reply to: so ill loose my data

As to losing your data, I still wonder why it would get lost? The hard disks are going to be wiped out which is why we don't store what we can't lose there.

"When I install windows does it need a key, because that code that came with the pc is damaged?"

BELARC ADVISOR will help here. Go get it, run, print out the report.

"Finally, is the order i gave correct? Do i backup, put card in, reinstall all drivers and windows, get data back from external drive (or should i not bother with the drivers and just take my data from the backup disk)?"

Right order, but I know little about your external drive. Is it reliable?

Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Laptops forum 8 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.