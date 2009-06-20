Installing a new Hard Drive on a Dell Dimension E510

The instructions for a hard drive replacement are here:
http://support.dell.com/support/edocs/systems/dim5150/en/sm/parts1.htm#wp1366406
The link you provided is for a PATA drive, which will NOT work. Your system requires an SATA drive such as this one:
http://www.staples.com/office/supplies/p1_Seagate-500GB-3.5-inch-SATA-II-NCQ-Internal-Hard-Drive_169534_Business_Supplies_10051_SC3:CG6:DP1928:CL140461
After about 3 years of use, I'm starting to run a little low on hard drive space on my Dell Dimension E510. I currently have two hard drives installed, my C: drive is 108 GB and my D: drive is 37 GB. However, I want to install a new internal hard drive on my D: drive. I've never installed a hard drive before, but I'm guessing a 500 GB SATA 7200 rpm drive should work. I'm considering purchasing this drive:
http://www.staples.com/office/supplies/p1_Western-Digital-Caviar-500GB-EIDE-PATA-Internal-Hard-Drive_277079_Business_Supplies_10051_SEARCH
Will this drive work? I think it will, but I'm not 100% certain since I've never installed a hard drive before. Thanks!