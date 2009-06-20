Dell forum

General discussion

Installing a new Hard Drive on a Dell Dimension E510

by iff2mastamatt / June 20, 2009 4:34 AM PDT

After about 3 years of use, I'm starting to run a little low on hard drive space on my Dell Dimension E510. I currently have two hard drives installed, my C: drive is 108 GB and my D: drive is 37 GB. However, I want to install a new internal hard drive on my D: drive. I've never installed a hard drive before, but I'm guessing a 500 GB SATA 7200 rpm drive should work. I'm considering purchasing this drive:

http://www.staples.com/office/supplies/p1_Western-Digital-Caviar-500GB-EIDE-PATA-Internal-Hard-Drive_277079_Business_Supplies_10051_SEARCH

Will this drive work? I think it will, but I'm not 100% certain since I've never installed a hard drive before. Thanks!

7 total posts
Hi, iff2mastamat:
by Osprey4 / June 20, 2009 6:25 AM PDT
Thanks for the correction and the prompt reply.
by iff2mastamatt / June 22, 2009 4:06 AM PDT
In reply to: Hi, iff2mastamat:

Sorry I posted the wrong link, I meant to post a SATA drive. Thanks again for the helpful installation guide!

Question of what to look for in a HD for Dim. E510
by johnv41 / August 19, 2010 10:31 PM PDT
In reply to: Hi, iff2mastamat:

I just stumbled across this post and THANK YOU so much for the detailed instructions on installing anything under the hood of the E510!

The question I have is, I am trying to squeeze more life out of my desktop. I still have the original 70 GB HD in it and I desperately need to upgrade it. I do have an external drive hooked up but I would like a larger internal one also.

What do I need to look for when buying a new drive? What are the specs and is there a limit on the size that I can install in it? Any links to ones out there would also be extremely appreciated! Cool

Thank you!
John

My Specs:
Windows Vista Home Edition
Service Pack 2
P4 3.00 GHz
RAM 2.5 GB
32-bit

Help with HD cont.
by johnv41 / August 19, 2010 10:37 PM PDT

I forgot to mention, I would preffer to have just one HD installed instead of 2.

Are you sure it are 2 drives?
by Kees Bakker / June 20, 2009 6:36 AM PDT

It could be 2 partitions on the same drive also. Then your choices are:
1. Add the new drive as e:. That leaves you with the current c: and d: and the new e:
2. Replace the physical drive. You end with only c: and you should transfer the contents of both the old c: and the old d: to it.
3. Use the new drive as c: drive. Your old drive will become d: and e:. You won't lose any data, but you need to transfer everything from the old c: to the new c:. After that, you can erase the old c: (new d:).

Obviously, the first option is the most easy one.

If it really are 2 drives, the above schemes don't apply, of course. But I just want to save you some confusion if you open the case and find only one disk inside.

Kees

I do have 2 hard drives.
by iff2mastamatt / June 22, 2009 4:11 AM PDT

Thanks for the reply too, however, I have seen two hard drives since I've already opened in up to upgrade my PC's RAM before. Would you recommend that I partition my new drive anyways? I would prefer to leave my primary C: drive alone since it doesn't have much space left on it.

