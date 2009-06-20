Installing a new Hard Drive on a Dell Dimension E510

It could be 2 partitions on the same drive also. Then your choices are:

1. Add the new drive as e:. That leaves you with the current c: and d: and the new e:

2. Replace the physical drive. You end with only c: and you should transfer the contents of both the old c: and the old d: to it.

3. Use the new drive as c: drive. Your old drive will become d: and e:. You won't lose any data, but you need to transfer everything from the old c: to the new c:. After that, you can erase the old c: (new d:).



Obviously, the first option is the most easy one.



If it really are 2 drives, the above schemes don't apply, of course. But I just want to save you some confusion if you open the case and find only one disk inside.



Kees