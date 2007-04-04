Computer Help forum

Installed windows 2000 pro and will not let me login

by wolf55578 / April 4, 2007 3:14 AM PDT

I installed windows 2000 pro and when I try to login the blue cloud screen shows up then it automaticaly logs me back off without loading any of my programs the computer is a gateway it has a 433 processor and has 256 megs ram any help is appreciated

Sounds proper. Here's why.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 4, 2007 3:24 AM PDT

Let's say I install Windows 2000 and since we only have 2 Windows 2000 CDs that I've seen which are "Windows 2000" and "Windows 2000 SP1" that means that if I connect such to the internet to update drivers or such the machine could be hit with worms in seconds and cause this issue.

I'd install the OS again but before connection to any network install a firewall.

Bob

Never been connected to a network or internet
by wolf55578 / April 4, 2007 7:11 AM PDT

I have not connected to the internet or to a network.

Then install it again.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 4, 2007 7:25 AM PDT

But your description of the install steps are much too light for me to write where it went wrong. For instance you could have an USB keyboard. But that would be a wild guess.

Bob

I did a repair installation and that fixed the problem
by wolf55578 / April 4, 2007 3:27 PM PDT
In reply to: Then install it again.

thanks for you help

