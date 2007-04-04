Installed windows 2000 pro and will not let me login

Let's say I install Windows 2000 and since we only have 2 Windows 2000 CDs that I've seen which are "Windows 2000" and "Windows 2000 SP1" that means that if I connect such to the internet to update drivers or such the machine could be hit with worms in seconds and cause this issue.
I'd install the OS again but before connection to any network install a firewall.
Bob
I installed windows 2000 pro and when I try to login the blue cloud screen shows up then it automaticaly logs me back off without loading any of my programs the computer is a gateway it has a 433 processor and has 256 megs ram any help is appreciated