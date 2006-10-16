Installed more RAM

Each computer is designed to accept a specific type, frequency, and amount of RAM with potential serious issues if you stray from the guidelines. I don't know what you mean by "got 262," so please clarify exactly what RAM you purchased (eg a 512MB stick of PC3200 DDR400 SDRAM) and how much RAM you had previous to its installation. Until then I would remove that RAM as it could be incompatible or faulty.
Let us know.
John
I have a Dell Dimension 2100 WindowsXp 2 All critical updates. Recently trying FIOS when tech told me to increase RAM went and got 262 computer does not recognize new memory and computer is going slower than when had DSL. HELP PLEASE!