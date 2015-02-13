Inspiron 1545 Can't see DVD drive after W7 upgrade

You didn't say what you've done regarding drivers, but usually when you do a Windows install, you need to get the drivers you'll need from Dell (in this case). If you didn't do that, that's probably the problem.
Good luck.
My drive has been working ok previously. Because I needed to upgrade my HDD I installed W7 at the same time and now find the behaviour of my DVD drive (a TSSTcorp) odd.
If I put a disk in the drive, the drive shows correctly in both "Computer" and device manager. As soon as I remove the disk, any reference to the drive disappears from both.
The drive reads ok, so this is more an annoyance than a disaster.
Dell show and upgrade (which may or may not be relevent- they dont say) but although it downloads it wont run because it can't recognise the drive.
I have also tried removing and reinstalling in the hope the drive might be found.