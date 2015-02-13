Dell forum

Question

Inspiron 1545 Can't see DVD drive after W7 upgrade

by GraemeBW / February 13, 2015 11:31 PM PST

My drive has been working ok previously. Because I needed to upgrade my HDD I installed W7 at the same time and now find the behaviour of my DVD drive (a TSSTcorp) odd.
If I put a disk in the drive, the drive shows correctly in both "Computer" and device manager. As soon as I remove the disk, any reference to the drive disappears from both.
The drive reads ok, so this is more an annoyance than a disaster.
Dell show and upgrade (which may or may not be relevent- they dont say) but although it downloads it wont run because it can't recognise the drive.
I have also tried removing and reinstalling in the hope the drive might be found.

4 total posts
Collapse -
Clarification Request
Check Device Manager - you might need a driver
by wpgwpg / February 13, 2015 11:35 PM PST

You didn't say what you've done regarding drivers, but usually when you do a Windows install, you need to get the drivers you'll need from Dell (in this case). If you didn't do that, that's probably the problem.

Good luck.

All Answers

Collapse -
Answer
This model didn't need a DVD driver
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 13, 2015 11:40 PM PST

But I have had to uninstall crapware or boot safe mode to remove all ODDs (optical disc drives) then let it find it again on the next boot. There's also the decade old plus CODE issues. Example to follow.
http://support.microsoft.com/kb/314060
Bob

Collapse -
Answer
Inspiron 1545 Can't see DVD drive after W7 upgrade
by GraemeBW / February 16, 2015 2:09 AM PST

The problem seemed to be that the dvd was not showing in the bios and as a result the Dell download couldn't be made to work as it couldn't see the drive it was supposed to be updating... to make it visible!

Put the old HDD back and confirmed the drive was now visible in the bios. This let me carry out the upgrade from Dell and on replacing the new drive I found I could now see the drive in both the bios and in Computer.

