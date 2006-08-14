This is from a blog by Michael J. Totten, who travels around the Middle East and blogs of his experiences and what he witnesses.
There is no "about" page at this blog, so aside from doing this now, I'm not aware of this man's background, etc. But his first-hand accounts are often quite compelling and different than a lot of stuff on the web.
Inside Hezbollah?s Free Fire Zone
Thought the post (and his blog) might be of interest to some here.
