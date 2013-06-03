Insect inside my SmartTV LED screen

I called Samsung on this new 49 4k curved TV I just got in 12/2017 to report I had two spiders between the LCD screen and the backlight. I went round and round with them, there is no damage, cracks holes of any kind. I asked if there was a way for anything live to get between the screen, they said there was no possible way and it was not covered under warranty. She had me run the screen diags and the spiders were still there. She then repeated the same thing over again. I asked to have the case escalated, that person gave the same response and felt like I was being laughed at. How can a sealed screen get a spider (two) in there? The only reason I could come up with was the egg sack was there during the MFG process and I may have more to come. They said there was no way this could happen because quality control would have found it. I beg to differ.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Vuo2le3zxM



Not sure what else can be done. What the heck are they feeding on? I have a feeling I'm going to have several dead spiders just sitting at the bottom of the screen with no way of removing them.



Samsung!! Come on, I'm not the only one with this problem!!