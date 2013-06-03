Samsung forum

Insect inside my SmartTV LED screen

by annihilatrix / June 3, 2013 9:38 AM PDT

I watch a lot of animation, so it's easy to see anomalies against all the large monochrome areas. Last night I noticed a small gray dot a little larger than a pixel floating around, and it remained visible across scene changes.

When I examined the screen up close to see what was going on, I realized that it was the shadow cast by some kind of bug wandering around behind the display screen.

I have a UNES7100 model, which is side-lit and features smart dimming. I have watched the replacement of my screen a few times (another topic; don't ask! ;^)) and the screen looked like a tightly sealed component, so I was very surprised to see that a bug could get inside the display at all. I have heard of spiders and insects infesting electronics, but I thought that the display component of an LED screen was sealed tight.

Now, what should I do about it? Is an LED display designed to be open to insects wandering in and out? How can I chase out the insect that's in there now - or remove it if it's died - and how can I keep other insects out in the future? I don't want to end up with a layer of deceased insects and arthropods piled up inside the display of my nice new expensive TV!

Clarification Request
What do experts?
by Tobias_Claren / August 21, 2017 2:31 PM PDT

Is it possible to blow out this crap from inside the tv with a air compressor?
Or what do experts in a service center for example "100"?

Is there a polarizer-"sheet" before the LCD? Not a polarizer foil direct on the LCD?
These insects are note behind the LCD between LCD and backlight.
It seems it is berfore the LCD! You can make a high resolution foto by "pressing" your camera on the surface. You can see the legs, subpixel with internal lines etc.. If this insects are behind the LCD, you would only see black "shaddows".

All Answers

Answer
Re: Insect inside my SmartTV LED screen
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / June 4, 2013 9:30 AM PDT
still need one more answer
by annihilatrix / June 7, 2013 5:52 AM PDT

Hi HD Tech -

Thanks for responding so quickly. I will certainly set up a service appointment as you recommend, but in the meantime, I would still like to know:

Is it supposed to be possible for insects to get inside my LED TV screen? How do they get in? And how can they be kept out? I don't want this to happen again.

Thanks,

Annihilatrix

Re: Insect inside my SmartTV LED screen
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / June 7, 2013 5:55 AM PDT

Hi annihilatrix

It shouldn't be possible, but there could be some extenuating circumstances involved, and without seeing the unit, I am reticent to offer speculation.

Regards,
HD Tech

warranty worries
by annihilatrix / June 7, 2013 6:24 AM PDT

Hi HD Tech -

I was planning to make a direct phone call to the local shop that has handled my other issues with this LED screen rather than calling 1-800-SAMSUNG, which would probably just bounce me back to that shop anyway. Or would it be best for me to call 1-800-SAMSUNG to begin with?

But before I do that, I wanted to bring up something I saw on the following 2009 CNET Samsung thread:

http://forums.cnet.com/7723-13973_102-341154/dead-insect-trapped-in-screen/

Yeppoman says that Samsung initially refused to honor his warranty because they insisted that insects crawling into their screens was "not their fault." This seems incredible; clearly, if an insect gets into a component that's supposed to be sealed tight, that's got to be a manufacturing flaw (and absolutely their fault!), and those are covered by the warranty.

It seems from the thread that Yeppoman eventually got his problem resolved (maybe somebody at his local shop was just having a bad day!), and you were very helpful to him. I understand that you are legally constrained to offer advice only, but may I contact you again if I run into similar problems with my local Samsung service shop? I'm happy to send you photos as Yeppoman did if that's necessary.

Thanks again,

Anni

Re: warranty worries
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / June 7, 2013 6:27 AM PDT
In reply to: warranty worries

Hi annihilatrix,

Certainly! Feel free to do so. That's what I'm here for!

HD Tech

Thanks!
by annihilatrix / June 7, 2013 6:32 AM PDT
In reply to: Re: warranty worries

Hi HD tech -

So nice to know you've got our backs (in an advisory capacity anyway)!

Many thanks,

Anni

Answer
Suction cup to move bug!
by mjfoleymd / October 9, 2016 7:48 PM PDT

I noticed a bug inside the screen of my Samsung 55 LED. I looked at some forums. Used small suction cup to "pull" front of screen to allow dead bug to "drop off" the viewing portion of screen. Great tip! Thanks. This had potential to drive me crazy.

Suuction cup
by johnb462003 / March 9, 2017 8:27 AM PST

What kind of suction cup?

Answer
Spider behind TV screen
by Dabos0099 / January 9, 2018 5:29 PM PST

I have 65" VIZIO and I just removed spider behind a TV screen. Took a back cover off and bezel. Behind bezel I had access to metal plate screws that is holding a screen in place. I took off metal plate off and used suction cup to lift the screen. Keep in mind that screen doesn't come off completely since it has non removable ribbon like cables.i just used a piece of cardboard to pull the spider closer and than I had to use twizzers to remove it. Put it all back together and good as new. It took me year and half to finally pull the trigger and do it. Hope this helps.

Vizio tv bug removal help
by bereberedu / February 4, 2018 11:02 AM PST

Stoked I found your post. I literally just discovered the same thing inside my <1yo 65” Vizio. Attempting an RMA, but not holding out much hope. I would be incredibly appreciative if you’d be willing to go into more detail on how you safely took it apart. Did you lay in down on its front or back at any point?

Samsung 49 4k curved - Spider
by Spidey-Mon / February 26, 2018 8:34 PM PST

I called Samsung on this new 49 4k curved TV I just got in 12/2017 to report I had two spiders between the LCD screen and the backlight. I went round and round with them, there is no damage, cracks holes of any kind. I asked if there was a way for anything live to get between the screen, they said there was no possible way and it was not covered under warranty. She had me run the screen diags and the spiders were still there. She then repeated the same thing over again. I asked to have the case escalated, that person gave the same response and felt like I was being laughed at. How can a sealed screen get a spider (two) in there? The only reason I could come up with was the egg sack was there during the MFG process and I may have more to come. They said there was no way this could happen because quality control would have found it. I beg to differ.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Vuo2le3zxM

Not sure what else can be done. What the heck are they feeding on? I have a feeling I'm going to have several dead spiders just sitting at the bottom of the screen with no way of removing them.

Samsung!! Come on, I'm not the only one with this problem!!

