Insect inside my SmartTV LED screen

Is it possible to blow out this crap from inside the tv with a air compressor?
Or what do experts in a service center for example "100"?
Is there a polarizer-"sheet" before the LCD? Not a polarizer foil direct on the LCD?
These insects are note behind the LCD between LCD and backlight.
It seems it is berfore the LCD! You can make a high resolution foto by "pressing" your camera on the surface. You can see the legs, subpixel with internal lines etc.. If this insects are behind the LCD, you would only see black "shaddows".
I watch a lot of animation, so it's easy to see anomalies against all the large monochrome areas. Last night I noticed a small gray dot a little larger than a pixel floating around, and it remained visible across scene changes.
When I examined the screen up close to see what was going on, I realized that it was the shadow cast by some kind of bug wandering around behind the display screen.
I have a UNES7100 model, which is side-lit and features smart dimming. I have watched the replacement of my screen a few times (another topic; don't ask! ;^)) and the screen looked like a tightly sealed component, so I was very surprised to see that a bug could get inside the display at all. I have heard of spiders and insects infesting electronics, but I thought that the display component of an LED screen was sealed tight.
Now, what should I do about it? Is an LED display designed to be open to insects wandering in and out? How can I chase out the insect that's in there now - or remove it if it's died - and how can I keep other insects out in the future? I don't want to end up with a layer of deceased insects and arthropods piled up inside the display of my nice new expensive TV!