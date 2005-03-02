Inphonic/cellularchoices - the worst

Phones forum

by rnamro / March 2, 2005 3:03 AM PST

It has been the worst nightmare i have ever had to deal with when i purchased a phone from cellularchoices/Inphonic.
I am not sure where to start, but here it is:
- the order took a longtime (3 weeks) to get to me.
- they were suppose to port my old number from cingular to AT&T, i ended up with 3 weeks of no service due to their unbelievable stupidity.
- the phone they sent me was defective, it took 3 more weeks to exchange it.
- the rebate was returned back to me because of "insufficient bills" after 1 month from sending them, i resent them back again and explained that the bills are sufficient; it's been two months and still not action on the $175.00 rebate.
- I spoke to their cust serv and rebate center (which are two different companies who do not have any way of talking to each other). the usuall over worked unqualified people who answer the phone and give you any answer you want to hear just to get you off, no one knows how to talk to any one else in the company; it is almost impossible to talk to a supervisor because they are either on the phone, bussy or not in the office all together.

the worst maze of a phone system award should be given to them.

cust service 1(800)985-6073
Rebate center 1(866)579-3062

word of advice, take your business somewhere else!!!

Are you sure?
by parkma / May 4, 2005 4:47 AM PDT

Don't you mean from AT&T to Cingular?

I am having like issues with this company too, and now they want an early termination charge. They stated nowhere on their site that AT&T and Cingular are "the same service provider." Also, they weren't the same service provider at the time I purchased my phone. I wound up with a pre-activated phone and had to port my own number, now they want money and tell me that they have tons of people in my situation too.

Collapse -
definatly!
by iknowphones / October 22, 2005 7:31 AM PDT

definatly, i agree with you!

Collapse -
I know you are only twelve but
by hh / October 22, 2005 7:44 AM PDT
In reply to: definatly!

try to learn spelling.

