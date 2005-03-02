Inphonic/cellularchoices - the worst

It has been the worst nightmare i have ever had to deal with when i purchased a phone from cellularchoices/Inphonic.

I am not sure where to start, but here it is:

- the order took a longtime (3 weeks) to get to me.

- they were suppose to port my old number from cingular to AT&T, i ended up with 3 weeks of no service due to their unbelievable stupidity.

- the phone they sent me was defective, it took 3 more weeks to exchange it.

- the rebate was returned back to me because of "insufficient bills" after 1 month from sending them, i resent them back again and explained that the bills are sufficient; it's been two months and still not action on the $175.00 rebate.

- I spoke to their cust serv and rebate center (which are two different companies who do not have any way of talking to each other). the usuall over worked unqualified people who answer the phone and give you any answer you want to hear just to get you off, no one knows how to talk to any one else in the company; it is almost impossible to talk to a supervisor because they are either on the phone, bussy or not in the office all together.



the worst maze of a phone system award should be given to them.



cust service 1(800)985-6073

Rebate center 1(866)579-3062



word of advice, take your business somewhere else!!!