Inkjet paper or Laser paper

Hi,
I have several color "MFP" - multifunctional products in my company. I would like to know if there a major differance in inkjet paper vs laser paper. Where can I find information on paper qualities? My manufacture's rep. and technicians are constantly telling me about paper causing issues with my machines. Please help. Thanks.
K.
