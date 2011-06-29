ink extentions

Please follow the instructions below to fix the issue and check for malware:



First, go to the link below and scroll down to line 12 (left column). RIGHT click on "EXE (lnk and regfile) Fix for Windows XP", choose "Save Target As " or "Save Link As", to download a reg file fix. Save the REG File to your desktop. Double click it or right click it and choose "merge" and answer yes to the import prompt.



http://www.kellys-korner-xp.com/xp_tweaks.htm

__________



Next, if you can download the tools below on your current computer, and get them to work, then fine, but frequently the problem malware prevents the programs from running correctly. If that's the case, then download ALL of the tools below on a friend or family member's, CLEAN computer and copy them to a CD or flash drive, then transfer them to the problem machine and use them while in Safe Mode.



____________________________



After transferring it to the problem machine, run the following tool to help allow the removal programs below to run. (courtesy of Grinler at BleepingComputer.com)

There are 3 different versions. If one of them won't run then try to run the other one. Be patient.... as a black window should open, then close after finding all the background programs.

Vista and Win7 users need to right click and choose Run as Admin

You only need to get one of them to run, not all of them.



Rkill.exe

http://download.bleepingcomputer.com/grinler/rkill.exe



Rkill.com

http://download.bleepingcomputer.com/grinler/rkill.com



Rkill.scr

http://download.bleepingcomputer.com/grinler/rkill.scr



_____________________



IMMEDIATELY after running the "Rkill" tool above, run/install the Malwarebytes and SuperAntispyware installer and update files from the links below which you've also copied to a CD or flash drive, and transfered to the problem machine. Do NOT restart the computer after running Rkill.



Once downloaded and before transferring Malwarebytes and SuperAntispyware to the problem machine, rename the program installer "mbam-setup.exe" file to something else like "Gogetum.exe", then copy the installer file and the update file to a CD or flash drive.. Transfer the file to the problem machine, then install the "Gogetum.exe" file, then run the update to get the program current.. After that, run a full system scan and delete anything it finds.



Malwarebytes Installer Download Link (Clicking on the links below will immediately start the download dialogue window.)

http://www.besttechie.net/tools/mbam-setup.exe



Malwarebytes Manual Updater link

http://data.mbamupdates.com/tools/mbam-rules.exe



Next, install and run a full system scan with the SuperAntispyware program and the manual updater from the links below. As before, you may need to rename the installer file to get the program to install.:



SuperAntispyware

http://www.superantispyware.com/



SuperAntispyware Manual Updater

http://www.superantispyware.com/definitions.html

____________



In a few situations, in order for the program to run, it was also necessary to rename the main "mbam.exe" file also after installing it.. It resides in the C:\Programs Files\Malwarebytes Antimalware folder....

_____________________



And after that, if everything's fine by you can't connect to the internet, then follow the procedures below to check your network "proxy" settings again.



Open Internet Explorer and go to Tools-Internet Options-Connection Tab. Click on the LAN settings button. IF there is a check mark next to "Use a proxy server for your LAN", uncheck it. Click OK. Then OK, again.

__________________



Hope this helps.



Grif