Information regarding INPHONICS REBATES

by pnaustx / July 17, 2006 9:20 PM PDT

For those of you who feel you may never receive your rebate due to fraudulent practices, it is important that you do not drop the ball, you MUST contact the Federal Trade Commission, the Better Business Bureau of Washington DC, the United States Postal Service (mail fraud), your credit card that was charged, your cell phone carrier, and don't forget your Representatives! All of these complaint forms can be filled out online, it's very simple and very important that the complaints keep rolling in if we are to see any relief, don't assume since others have complained you don't need to.

Sample Demand Letter
http://www.consumeraffairs.com/consumerism/rebate_madness04.html


Class Action Lawsuit Filed
http://www.lawgarcia.com/news.php?id=21

http://www.lawgarcia.com/files/1152661793.pdf


InPhonics, INC being sued by Attorney General's Office
http://redtape.msnbc.com/2006/06/ag_sues_cell_ph.html

http://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-dyn/content/article/2006/06/08/AR2006060801810.html

http://www.ripoffreport.com/reports/ripoff199799.htm

