I got the 7 home premium, update. After got everything up and running I went to the Downloads tab, right here on cnet, got fresh download of SAS. Install was without problem, and it scans just as it should. Don't know if MS fixed something, or SAS did something, but something worked.
I just wanted to clear the record with SuperAntiSpyware.
I'm running W7 free trial build 7100 on AN8 mobo, Athalon 64-bit 3500+, 4 Gig. corsair XMS RAM, 650 Watt Pow'r S'ply, I have Avast! and MAMB. I do not suspect any malware, but I just thought I would try Superantispyware. I downloaded fresh from CNet downloads, it seemed to install all right, but when I tried to scan, it asked for language, I selected English, hit enter, and CRASH!! It never got to the scan. When I hit enter, I got a blue page full of text, don't know what it said, then shutdown, restart. it came back up to that page about select safe mode, or start windows normal, and a couple other choices. I selected start normal, and 7 booted and seemed all well. I tried 3 times, same result always. I think windows sent a report to MSoft, I uninstalled Superantispyware, at the close of my uninstall, SAS wanted know why I uninstall, I told them. Then I did System restore. I have ran MAMB and it does just fine.