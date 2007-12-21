Inevitable Harddrive Problems???

could be it's warmer than it has been or could be an acumalation of dust in your computer that's making it hotter.

Open the case with the power off and check for dust, get a can of compressed air to blow it out. You get that from any computer or camera store and some department stores (I don't know what country you are in so can't name any).

Do not use a compressor for this job as they contain moisture, do not use a vacume cleaner.

As for the hard drive, they can break down, but you don't appear to have any syptoms at present.

You should always backup what you can't afford to lose, even when the drive is new. Many learn this the hard way. It's best to backup to cd/dvd for permanent storage.

Now to external drives, I have read many stories of people having problems with these, be they of their own making or not I can't tell.

I have found that by bying an external enclsure of good quality and a seperate hard drive to put in it I don't have any problems.

This way I get 3 years warranty on a Western Digital hard drive and 12 months on the enclosure. When bying an external drive you only get 12 months warranty, on the other hand they often come with backup software.

As you have not specified details on operating system or the computer specs I'm unable to know what you can or can't run.

But if you are willing and can afford to spend a few more $$, I would get Acronis True Image 10.

It can can make a complete image of your current drive to the new drive for backup, as well as file and folder backups at sheduled times automaticly.

Finaly backup, backup & backup!!!