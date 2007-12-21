Computer Help forum

General discussion

Inevitable Harddrive Problems???

by fluxgroove / December 21, 2007 9:47 AM PST

Hi,

What can one do to prepare for the inevitable HD crash?

1. I presume external storage is paramount. Can anyone make a good, reasonably inexpensive suggestion for an external harddrive?

2. It could just be my imagination...but I seem to be hearing my tower fans running alot lately...Should I be concerned??? Is that symptomatic of a HD going back.

3. Should I get an external HD asap???

Thanks so much!

Cheri

Collapse -
fans running a lot lately
by anmor / December 21, 2007 1:30 PM PST

could be it's warmer than it has been or could be an acumalation of dust in your computer that's making it hotter.
Open the case with the power off and check for dust, get a can of compressed air to blow it out. You get that from any computer or camera store and some department stores (I don't know what country you are in so can't name any).
Do not use a compressor for this job as they contain moisture, do not use a vacume cleaner.
As for the hard drive, they can break down, but you don't appear to have any syptoms at present.
You should always backup what you can't afford to lose, even when the drive is new. Many learn this the hard way. It's best to backup to cd/dvd for permanent storage.
Now to external drives, I have read many stories of people having problems with these, be they of their own making or not I can't tell.
I have found that by bying an external enclsure of good quality and a seperate hard drive to put in it I don't have any problems.
This way I get 3 years warranty on a Western Digital hard drive and 12 months on the enclosure. When bying an external drive you only get 12 months warranty, on the other hand they often come with backup software.
As you have not specified details on operating system or the computer specs I'm unable to know what you can or can't run.
But if you are willing and can afford to spend a few more $$, I would get Acronis True Image 10.
It can can make a complete image of your current drive to the new drive for backup, as well as file and folder backups at sheduled times automaticly.
Finaly backup, backup & backup!!!

Collapse -
It Depends...
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / December 21, 2007 1:31 PM PST

How much data do you have to backup? Are you connected through a network to other computers where you could back all your data to a second machine? We almost never use external hard drives because they too can die. For most computers, we use CDs and DVDs. If you've got all the Recovery discs which would bring the system back to a factory state, all you need to back up are those important documents, pictures, music, etc. which you can't reinstall again. On the other hand, if you got tons of data, then an external HD is a good idea.. Personally, I like backups of my backups, so we buy two and alternate them for backing up systems.

If your fans are running more often now, I'll ask when was the last time you took the case cover off and used compressed air to blow out the dust build-up from around the processor, heatsink, and fans? Do it frequently. It's probably an increase in heat buildup which is more common from bad fans or increased work by the processor, etc.

ASAP is a good idea for making any kind of backup.. Always imagine: What would I do if my HD became unusable right now?..

Hope this helps.

Grif

Collapse -
Fans running faster...sometimes caused by too much
by VAPCMD / December 21, 2007 10:06 PM PST

dust on the CPU heatsink fan reducing it's effectiveness.

Adding fans to take heat off/away from your HDD can also be important.

How are you backing up now ?

VAPCMD

Collapse -
HD's and Fans...
by fluxgroove / December 22, 2007 7:42 AM PST

Thanks everyone for the feedback.

I am NOT using any kind of backup at moment. I have lot of music and photos.

I did purchase a can of PC compresser air which I use to open the lid and blow out the dust.

I am a rank amateur and have never opened up my computer, but I intend to tomorrow.

Ater reading all your comments, maybe a HD backup IS more than I require.

How do I copy pics and music to CD's??? I realize that's a pretty simple question for most folks, but as I said I am a rookie.

Thanks so much!

Cheri

Collapse -
Make sure you UNPLUG the PC before you open it.
by VAPCMD / December 22, 2007 9:10 AM PST
In reply to: HD's and Fans...

What OS are you running ?

What CD authoring SW do you have ?

Can your optical drive create DVDs ...they stor much much more than CDs.

VAPCMD

Collapse -
Windows XP
by fluxgroove / December 22, 2007 9:50 PM PST

Hi,

I am using Windows XP.

I "think" my CD authoring software and optical drives are:

NTI CD and DVD Maker 7
Cyberlink Power DVD
Windows Media Player
Windows Movie Maker

Anyone of those sound familiar?

Do you have another program you'd suggest?

Thanks,

Cheri

Collapse -
Ok . . XP does have CD authoring software...but I
by VAPCMD / December 22, 2007 10:44 PM PST
In reply to: Windows XP

recommend Roxio Easy CD Creator. You can get the next to the latest version here for about $10.00.

http://www.raidentech.com/roeamecr9cdd.html

Exactly what optical drive(s) do you have ??? Mfg and model would help to check the capabilities...if you don't have anything that does DVDs...you could get a very capable drive at a place like Newegg.com for $30-35.

VAPCMD

Collapse -
What's an Optical Drive?
by fluxgroove / December 23, 2007 1:38 AM PST

Hi VAPCMD,

Frankly, I am NOT sure what an optical drive is??? I did a google search and am still not sure.

I presumed it was one of these products:
NTI CD and DVD Maker 7
Cyberlink Power DVD
Windows Media Player

Perhaps I'll just start from scratch and order the Roxio and an optical drive from NEWEGG.

Does one product do both CD and DVD copying?

My objective is to store photos, music and some important data on CD...preferably DVDs.

You have no idea how much I appreciate your assistance! Thanks...

Cheri

Collapse -
Some of those programs may work.. I've just haven't used
by VAPCMD / December 23, 2007 3:15 AM PST

any of them to be familiar their strengths and their limitations.

On the other hand I've used Roxio Easy CD Creator for almost everything optical aka compact disc drives for years and it's served me very well. For the price from the link ...it's a great buy.

If you can tell us what compact disc drive you have and what system you have now ... we should be able to help you identify your current drives capabilities. Any idea how much data (in GBs) you have to backup ? A DVD burner will store up to 4.7GB and a dual layer DVD burner will store a little more than 8GBs...straight CD burners go up to 700MBs. If you get a CD-DVD/DL ...they do both CD and CD-DVD/DL
Here's a link to DVD burners at Newegg.com ... before choosing you need to know whether you can use a PATA (IDE)or SATA CD-DVD/DL drive. Only thing we can go on is what you tell us.

Standing by for now.

VAPCMD

