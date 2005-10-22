Laptops forum

General discussion

Increase notebook lifetime?

by duckman / October 22, 2005 9:56 AM PDT

Someone said that notebooks usually last about 3 years. I have a new Toshiba (sorry Bob) and would like it to last as long as it can. I only use it for 1-3 hours a day. The rest of the time it is ?hibernating ?. Is this going to contribute to a quicker death or is it OK?

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Increase notebook lifetime?
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Increase notebook lifetime?
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
5 total posts
Collapse -
Hibernation is basically...
by NickMets7 / October 22, 2005 10:22 AM PDT

shutting the computer down. The only difference is that the computer remembers (temporarily saves to the hard drive) what programs were running, settings, etc. for a faster boot up the next time you turn on the notebook. So it's okay in my opinion.

- Nick

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Frankly.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 22, 2005 10:32 AM PDT

Most of the dead laptops I've seen are abused. Dropped units top the list. Owners that beat on the keyboards, slam the LCD shut and more such abuse than I want to write about.

The owner who treats them well seems to have little problems. Then again, those Pentium 4 desktop replacements seem to need a yearly heatsink and fan cleaning.

Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Hopefully
by duckman / October 22, 2005 12:15 PM PDT
In reply to: Frankly.

I can keep it out of the reach of my two year old and it may have a happy, long life.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
3 years is the
by nino88 / October 22, 2005 1:11 PM PDT

average length I keep my notebooks but none of them have or had problems everytime I pass them away (to relatives' kids). The only thing I replace before passing them over is the battery. In fact, most of them are still using my old notebooks and the oldest one they use is 7 years old and only had CDROM door problem (couldn't open).

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Laptops forum 5 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.