Increase notebook lifetime?

shutting the computer down. The only difference is that the computer remembers (temporarily saves to the hard drive) what programs were running, settings, etc. for a faster boot up the next time you turn on the notebook. So it's okay in my opinion.
- Nick
Someone said that notebooks usually last about 3 years. I have a new Toshiba (sorry Bob) and would like it to last as long as it can. I only use it for 1-3 hours a day. The rest of the time it is ?hibernating ?. Is this going to contribute to a quicker death or is it OK?