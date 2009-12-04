TVs & Home Theaters forum

Incomplete Home Theater System: 73" DLP + PS3 + ???

by meharvey / December 4, 2009 3:29 AM PST

I think I have a pretty good start with the Mitsubishi 73" DLP and PS3. I also have four floor speakers that I'd like to incorporate: two old school JBL L-100s and two Sony stereo towers.

Two questions:

(1) Will I lose the benefit of HD surround sound by using my old school speakers?

(2) If not, what A/V receiver should I get? My budget here is $300-$400.

Thanks for your help.

Absolutely not.
by minimalist / December 4, 2009 9:54 PM PST

Your speakers will more then adequately handle the surround info. I believe many amps will do the surround setup based on the speakers you actually have, not the speakers you should have (you are missing a center channel and a powered sub but the towers will offer significant bass). Assuming the speakers are reasonably sensitive and don't require a lot of power, I would think a 90-100 watts per channel would be fine.

For entry level gear (300-400 dollars) its hard to beat Onkyo in my opinion. Amazon has the full featured Onkyo TX-SR607 for $403. ($650 MSRP). You'll get 90 watts/channel (that you can grow to a 7.1 system should you ever want to add speakers) Dolby TrueHD, DTS-HD MA, support for every other codec under the sun, Audyssey automated speaker calibration, and a whole slew of HDMI inputs for future gear. The 507 is a 5.1 version of the 607 with less power and fewer features but still an OK deal at $323. I'd go with the 607 for better futureproofing.

Good luck.

RE: Absolutely not
by meharvey / December 5, 2009 4:30 AM PST
In reply to: Absolutely not.

OK cool, I'm glad I can just use what I have. The Sony towers have the basic black/red thin speaker cable running out from the speakers. I looked at the back of the Onkyo 607 and I didn't see a matching input for that speaker wire. Is that a deal breaker or am I missing something?

Thanks.

I assume your Sony's have
by minimalist / December 5, 2009 6:08 AM PST
In reply to: RE: Absolutely not

regular positive/negative wire connectors. Some speakers have spring loaded plastic levers that you press down and slide exposed wire into place and then you release the lever to lock the wire in place. More expensive speakers and many AV receivers (such as the Onkyo) have binding posts. You can manually insert the exposed wired and screw them down or make life easier by attaching banana clips on the ends of your speaker wires that plug into the centers of these posts.

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:Banana_plugs_speaker.jpg

I recommend you get some new cable if you are using really thin wire as it will effect the performance of your speakers. You don;t have to go all Monster/Kimber cable crazy. Just get some decent 14 or 12 gauge copper wire from someplace like Monoprice:

(http://www.monoprice.com/products/product.asp?c_id=102&cp_id=10239&cs_id=1023901&p_id=2789&seq=1&format=2).

You can also buy banana plugs from there to make attaching and detaching cables from your receiver and any new speakers you might get a bit easier:

http://www.monoprice.com/products/product.asp?c_id=102&cp_id=10239&cs_id=1023901&p_id=2789&seq=1&format=2

Center Channel
by meharvey / December 5, 2009 6:40 AM PST

Awesome, I already have some 16-guage speaker wire running around, so I'll see if I can work with it on the JBL L-100s. Unforunately, the Sony stereo towers have the speaker wire built directly into the cabinet and attached to the primary driver. . . if it sounds bad I may invest in a couple more speakers. For now I'd like to just add the center channel speaker and see how it goes. Looks like I can get a decent center channel speaker for about $100, any recommendations?

Internet direct is where I turn for value for dollar
by minimalist / December 5, 2009 1:48 PM PST
In reply to: Center Channel

Aperion, Energy, and SVS are all quality choices.

