Incomplete Home Theater System: 73" DLP + PS3 + ???

Your speakers will more then adequately handle the surround info. I believe many amps will do the surround setup based on the speakers you actually have, not the speakers you should have (you are missing a center channel and a powered sub but the towers will offer significant bass). Assuming the speakers are reasonably sensitive and don't require a lot of power, I would think a 90-100 watts per channel would be fine.
For entry level gear (300-400 dollars) its hard to beat Onkyo in my opinion. Amazon has the full featured Onkyo TX-SR607 for $403. ($650 MSRP). You'll get 90 watts/channel (that you can grow to a 7.1 system should you ever want to add speakers) Dolby TrueHD, DTS-HD MA, support for every other codec under the sun, Audyssey automated speaker calibration, and a whole slew of HDMI inputs for future gear. The 507 is a 5.1 version of the 607 with less power and fewer features but still an OK deal at $323. I'd go with the 607 for better futureproofing.
Good luck.
I think I have a pretty good start with the Mitsubishi 73" DLP and PS3. I also have four floor speakers that I'd like to incorporate: two old school JBL L-100s and two Sony stereo towers.
Two questions:
(1) Will I lose the benefit of HD surround sound by using my old school speakers?
(2) If not, what A/V receiver should I get? My budget here is $300-$400.
Thanks for your help.