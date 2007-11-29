Incoming texts on Sprint/only Sprint and AT&T )

Hello All, Last Friday I bought an LG Rumour at a Sprint retailer. Great phone but I found out after a week with Tech Support that it's my tough luck that only text messages from Sprint and AT&T can be received. I cannot receive messages from TMobile or Verizon users. I was told by two Tech Support reps that those users should contact their carriers if they wish to text me. There was nothing Sprint could do.



Needless to say, I am furious. There are plenty of chat rooms threads devoted to this. Why isn't this public knowledge? There must be many problems attendant to text messaging in general in the cell phone world. As a consumer I am shocked and saddened at this pitiful state of counsumer affairs.



So, does anyone out there have any idea or solution for me that neither I nor Sprint's Tech Support have thought of? I love the phone but will have to hassle and take it back if not everhyone can text me. The greatest irony is that I paid for umlimited texting...



Thanks