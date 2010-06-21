inactive windows programs.

Computer Help forum

by sheik reynolds / June 21, 2010 9:15 AM PDT

I have two old programs that I have operated for several years. These are: Works3 and MsWord (2003?). I recently tried to access both and received the following error message-"attempt to access invalid address"
Both of these old programs have files that are needed occasionally. How can I reactivate them?
Hoping for a solution,
Jack.

Which Operating Systems?
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / June 21, 2010 9:59 AM PDT

What make and model is the computer? Age? Operating system?

How did you try to access the program? Opening a Work or Word file from your MY Documents folder? (It could be a bad file.) Clicking on a shortcut on your desktop or start menu? (It could simply be a bad shortcut.) Have you tried navigating straight to the program executable by using Windows Explorer and visiting the C:\Program Files folder?

Microsoft Word 2003 isn't that old and should work fine..

Microsoft Works 3 IS indeed old and it would be nice to know how old the machine is that you're trying to run it on.

Hope this helps.

Grif

inactivity
by sheik reynolds / June 21, 2010 12:44 PM PDT

I access these programs through desktop from screen icons. Up until a short time ago it worked normally. OS is XP professional, and the computer is a desktop that has been upgraded over the past four years. It has limited storage as the main hard drive is only 40 GB. Excuse amateur postings.
Jack.

Just my thought.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 21, 2010 10:08 AM PDT

I've lost count about the old NORMAL.DOT failures. I'll let you research that and part with what I do. I delete all of them and let Word create a fresh new one.
Bob

Sorry, You Didn't Answer All Questions..
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / June 21, 2010 12:13 PM PDT

Although you mentioned your use of Windows XP Pro, you still don't tell us the specifics of your problem. We need those if you expect to get suggestions.. "Developed over the last couple of years" doesn't tell us much and probably isn't truly accurate.. For example, I'm running an old version of Microsoft Works 8.. It's two or three years old, so Works 3, (if that's actually the version) must be 5 or 6 years old or more.. Did you verify which version of Microsoft Word you've got installed?

Did you try accessing the executable to run the program? ETC....

And did you try deleting all "normal.dot" files per Bob's suggestion?

Hope this helps.

Grif

Inactive windows programs
by sheik reynolds / June 21, 2010 1:15 PM PDT

My version of Works is an oldie. It is 3 and is a carryover from an earlier computer. I have tried all accesses of which I am aware with no success. Each time I get the same message. I am strictly a neophyte and can not identify normal.dot. Please bear with me.
Jack.

Do A Search For "normal.dot"
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / June 22, 2010 2:42 AM PDT

Click on Start-Search, then type: normal.dot into the search line.. Delete all normal.dot files that are found, restart the computer and Word should work..

As to Works 3, your best bet is to uninstall the program from Control Panel/Add-Remove Programs, then reinstall if from the original CD that came with the computer.

Hope this helps.

Grif

do a search for normal.dot
by sheik reynolds / June 22, 2010 4:44 AM PDT

I completed a search of both hard drives and systems. There is no file with normal.dot anywhere. I'll take your suggestion for Works 3 and solve part of the problem. Should I do the same with Word? Thank you for all your helpful and knowledgeful help.
Jack.

The thing about normal.dot is
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 22, 2010 4:53 AM PDT

That Word uses that. If someone can't find it it's usually they didn't have explorer showing the file extensions or such files. Sadly I've seen it take 20 posts for folk to find this file. Today I think I should write "keep looking" and google (research) "How to find the normal.dot files?"
Bob

Are you sure...
by Papa Echo / July 2, 2010 7:47 PM PDT

..these two programs are still on your HD ? Check C:\Program Files....and Add/Remove Programs at the control Panel.

Inactive files
by flrhcarr / July 2, 2010 5:46 PM PDT

I agree with Bob. One thing I would like to add. If you in fact have the document & not a path to a deleted file. Invalid address sounds like a missing file.
Saying that you have the documents/files. Have you tried opening them with another program? Open Office is free & opens many document types.
I have had issues with Word documents not opening from an older computer, much the same way .wri files wouldn't open. I use Word Perfect & it opens a majority of files as well, with the exception of some font coding & the like.
I take it that you can't use the original computer or software in the newer one. Just my thoughts.

