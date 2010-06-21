inactive windows programs.

What make and model is the computer? Age? Operating system?
How did you try to access the program? Opening a Work or Word file from your MY Documents folder? (It could be a bad file.) Clicking on a shortcut on your desktop or start menu? (It could simply be a bad shortcut.) Have you tried navigating straight to the program executable by using Windows Explorer and visiting the C:\Program Files folder?
Microsoft Word 2003 isn't that old and should work fine..
Microsoft Works 3 IS indeed old and it would be nice to know how old the machine is that you're trying to run it on.
Hope this helps.
Grif
I have two old programs that I have operated for several years. These are: Works3 and MsWord (2003?). I recently tried to access both and received the following error message-"attempt to access invalid address"
Both of these old programs have files that are needed occasionally. How can I reactivate them?
Hoping for a solution,
Jack.