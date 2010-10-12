Inaccessible Drives

Windows has never had a feature to force assign a partition table.



Yes, you can use the Disk Management tool but by now you know this tool.



Windows is also very bad at accommodating foreign file systems and in general moving drives around. This is how most folk learn about data loss and that backup is not optional.



What I would do now? Learn about bootable Linux CDs (avoids the installs) and using those see if the bootable Linux CD can access these drives. If so I would copy out my files to another USB drive and then attempt the wipe of that drive and use Windows Disk management.



Let me be very clear here. I've seen this and in a few cases at the office we saved the drives for new ideas (after we moved the files to another drive) and after a decade we have finally admitted that Windows is not very good at recovery. You might want to see if the tools noted at the Cnet Storage Forum entry called "Lost and Found" has titles that fair better.

Bob