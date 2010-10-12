Inaccessible Drives

Read and hope:
Okay, so I decided to reinstall Ubuntu (dual boot setup with Win7 64bit) on a dual drive system 2 x 500Gb. This is also the same setup I had previously, Windows 7 is installed to Drive 1 along with all program for Windows, and Drive 2 contains user data in a 435Gb partition. The remaining space is given to a 30gb linux ext4 partition and a 2gb swap. I did run into some issues where Ubuntu did mess up the data partition, so that drive was removed data purged and ubuntu reinstalled. My problem now is that in Windows my external drives do not show up in My Computer. They appear in disk manager but are inaccessible; right clicking and selecting any of the options brings up a window saying "the operation failed to complete because disk management console view is not uptodate. Refresh... Problem persists close, restart, restart computer." Did that didn't work. The drives do appear on a different computer as well as in Ubuntu.
What gives? Any chance of fixing this without having to reinstall Windows?
Windows 7 Ultimate x64 / Ubuntu 32bit 10.04
6Gb 2x500Gb