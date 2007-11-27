Cash? or cache? I doubt you will ever be able to download cash.
Wonder what will happen in the 80's? You mean the 2080s?
Do you think that in ten years time
you will be able to download casche from the internet that was broadcast today?
Beam me up Scottie!
I believe it will happen. And the internet will still be available to the U.S. Military in order to decide how to upgrade it in the years ahead.
After all, the US Military designed the internet in the first place.
Computer technology seems the pace to go for years to come. Incredible!!
I am in awe of computer technology today.
-Kevin