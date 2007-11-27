Speakeasy forum

In Ten Years Time?

by taboma / November 27, 2007 4:02 PM PST

Do you think that in ten years time
you will be able to download casche from the internet that was broadcast today?
Beam me up Scottie!
I believe it will happen. And the internet will still be available to the U.S. Military in order to decide how to upgrade it in the years ahead.
After all, the US Military designed the internet in the first place.

Computer technology seems the pace to go for years to come. Incredible!!
I am in awe of computer technology today.
Wonder what will happen in the 80's?

-Kevin

7 total posts
?
by EdH / November 27, 2007 8:02 PM PST
In reply to: In Ten Years Time?

Cash? or cache? I doubt you will ever be able to download cash.

Wonder what will happen in the 80's? You mean the 2080s?

?
by taboma / November 28, 2007 8:07 AM PST
In reply to: ?

EdH, Cache, I had a typo. And the 80s is a mystery to me why I typed that?
2017. I am a lousy typist!
Would be nice to download cash. You can do that somewhat at an ATM machine. :

Considering the advances of the past 10 years,,,,
by Angeline Booher / November 28, 2007 4:06 AM PST
In reply to: In Ten Years Time?
And they already do jet fuel from coal.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 28, 2007 4:38 AM PST
And they already do jet fuel from coal.
by taboma / November 28, 2007 8:19 AM PST

Bob, Interesting link about coal and reading what this man had to say?
?By most acounts there are 262 trillin barrels of oil locked up in oil shale around the world. of this 262 trillion barrels 222 trillion barrels are right here in the united states. so fifty or seventy years from now The united states becomes Opec and every one will hate us even more! No matter how fair we treat the rest of the world.
Then again it might be nice for our grand kids knowing they will have no income tax because the money to run the federal goverment will be coming from these sales!?

Bob, How did you find that link? Great reading.

-Kevin

Considering the advances of the past 10 years,,,,
by taboma / November 28, 2007 8:11 AM PST

Angeline, Thanks for the link. Amazing!

-Kevin

