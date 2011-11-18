I have a toshiba sattelite laptop with windows vista home premium OS. A while back my computer restarted on its own and failed to load windows afterwards. I have tried running a system recovery as well as repair through the windows vista disc to no avail. I get errors no matter what i tried. I lost all hope in recovering my system and fell into despair as i came to terms that formatting may be my only option. So i put my vista disc back into the computer and selected to boot from disc. Everything seemed to be doing fine as it gave me the option to Install Now. I clicked install now to get to the format options and then got the error that windows could not retrieve information about the disks on this computer. So im really stuck as to what to try next. I cant load windows, I cant do a system recovery or repair and I cant format my hard disk. If anyone has a clue as to what I can do to fix this problem PLEASE help.